Samantha Campbell of Normalville has been accepted to West Point Military Academy.
Campbell, who will graduate from Connellsville Area Senior High School this spring, played and lettered in softball for four years, is a member of the National Honor Society, and is the battalion commander of the high school’s JROTC program, which she’s been a member of for four years. She also participated in the JROTC program’s color guard at high school football games for the past three years and has been one of the JROTC Raider captains, participating and lettering as a raider for four years.
Additionally, she is the vice president of the Leo Club.
Campbell was nominated to West Point by U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler and had a JROTC nomination from Col. Eric Sheetz.
At West Point, she plans to study life sciences and hopes to go straight into veterinary school after graduation to be a veterinarian in the Army.
Campbell is the daughter of William and Bethany Campbell.
