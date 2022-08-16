Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus has raised $4,181,642 and helped the university to achieve record-breaking success in its recently concluded campaign, “A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence.”
The campaign ran through June 30, and marked the most successful campaign and the most successful fundraising year in the institution’s history. The Penn State Fayette total represents an investment by 1,020 alumni, friends, corporate partners and others in its mission to prepare students for lifelong learning and productive citizenship within an increasingly diverse and global society.
“We are deeply grateful for the generous support from our donors throughout the campus history and especially during this most recent campaign. The regional community is very willing to support our students and their success. In this campaign, nearly $3.5 million was given in undergraduate scholarships for Penn State Fayette students, of whom about 90% receive financial assistance. The additional gifts for the Fayette LaunchBox provide funds for programming to support new business startups. The LaunchBox aligns with the entrepreneurial spirit of many of our donors. We are truly thankful for our community partners and especially our generous donors who have supported these and other priorities,” said Charles Patrick, chancellor and chief academic officer.
The campaign, which began in 2016, was focused on the three key imperatives of a 21st-century public university: keeping the doors to higher education open to hardworking students regardless of financial well-being; creating transformative experiences that go beyond the classroom; and impacting the world by serving communities and fueling discovery, innovation, and entrepreneurship.
Within Penn State Fayette, top campaign achievements included:
n $3,432,849 raised for undergraduate scholarships. Donors have secured additional funds for Penn State Fayette from the campaign’s scholarship matching programs, including $420,000 through the Open Doors Matching Program and $550,000 through the First-Time Endowed Scholarship Donor Matching Program.
n $225,000 raised to support the Fayette LaunchBox, a no-cost business accelerator designed to connect early-stage startups with the resources and support necessary for growth. Donors have secured additional funds for the Fayette LaunchBox of $225,000 through Penn State’s LaunchBox Matching Program.
“A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence” has raised $2.2 billion from 2016 to 2022.
