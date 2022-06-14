Eight students from Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus presented undergraduate research projects at the 24th-annual Laurel Highlands Undergraduate Psychology Conference, hosted by St. Francis University in Loretto.
Psychology research
Sophomore Kenadi Erdely presented “Advertising Health Warnings Successfully to Smokers: Using Habituation to Guide Message Reception,” for which she received second place in Fayette’s Spring 2022 Learning Fair.
Junior Psychology student Kerstin Nutt of Uniontown presented “Comparing Treatment Methods for Childhood Sexual Abuse,” for which she also received second place in the Spring 2022 Learning Fair.
Adriana Gebe of Connellsville presented “How is Perceived Sense of Control Related to Student Stress and Academic Performance?” for which she received the Penn State Fayette 2022 Student Excellence Award, as well as “Can Virtual Reality be Used to Successfully Treat Agoraphobia?” Gebe graduated this spring with a bachelor of science in psychology.
Human Development and Family Studies (HDFS) research
Students Mary Byers, Tyler Miller, and Ashley Stangroom presented “Student Attitudes about Cheating.”
“Participants were given a survey listing 10 questions about their attitudes surrounding cheating and teacher performances of either online or face-to-face classes,” said Byers, a sophomore from Uniontown. “The results showed that participants believed it was easier for students to cheat in an online format compared to a face-to-face format, and that they felt more disappointed when cheating occurred face-to-face than online. It was also reported that participants felt that face-to-face professors were more enthusiastic teachers compared to online.”
Students Pasepa Driso, Brooke Parvin, and Serenity Robinson presented “Student Evaluations of Male and Female Professors,” investigating the hypothesis that, according to the abstract, “male professors typically receive higher teaching evaluation scores than female professors, especially in large classes.”
