Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency is hosting a series of statewide virtual financial aid webinars focused on student loan borrowing.
Linda Pacewicz and Dan Wray of PHEAA’s PA Forward Private Student Loan Program will host the webinars, providing an in-depth look at federal and private education loans, including how to calculate the amount to borrow, understanding loan terms and conditions, navigating the application process, keeping an eye on debt levels while attending college, and effectively managing debt after graduation.
The online programs will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 23 at noon; Tuesday, Sept. 29 at noon and Thursday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m.
Students and families can participate in a webinar by registering here: https://pheaaevents500.webex.com/mw3300/mywebex/default.do?siteurl=pheaa-events500. Students and families are also encouraged to follow PHEAA on Facebook at facebook.com/pheaa.aid or Twitter at twitter.com/pheaaaid and joining the conversation with the hashtag #PHEAAFinAid.
While PHEAA encourages students to consider borrowing money to pay for college only as a last resort, many students and families discover that grants, scholarships, work-study, savings, PA529 and other funding sources are insufficient to meet their total cost of attendance.
PHEAA’s Facebook page offers resources to learn more about the student financial aid process, to discover what’s needed to successfully plan for higher education, and to sign-up for reminders of financial aid deadlines. Additionally, video tutorials explaining the student aid process and types of aid available can be found at YouTube.com/PHEAAstudentAid.
