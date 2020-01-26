Bounce, rock, sway, stand or lie — comfort has taken precedence in Jamie Kamp’s fourth grade classroom.
The George J. Plava Elementary School teacher assembled the pieces this winter to provide flexible seating options for her students. Instead of traditional chairs, students now in the Albert Gallatin Area School District classroom may opt for alternative seating at their desks that suits their needs.
“This is giving students choices to have control over their own environment. It provides greater comfort resulting in higher academic performance,” said Kamp.
Students can sit on wobble stools — active sitting chairs that swivel and tilt — or large, inflated chair balls that can be balanced or bounced upon. They can work independently or collaboratively on adjustable cushioned stadium seats that recline or act as a cushion if the student chooses to lie on the floor.
On either side of the classroom is a height-adjustable stand-up desk (with a swinging foot bar) for when students grow tired of sitting. At their personal desks, students can set up rubber “fidget bands” so they can put their feet in an elevated position or bounce on the elastic.
Kamp has taught fourth grade for the past decade but spent the previous seven years as a learning support teacher, during which time she witnessed the struggle of students to sit still, remain in their seats and focus on learning tasks.
“I would let them stand in the back of class. They were able to focus more when doing things like standing, swaying and pacing,” said Kamp.
By providing flexible seating, students are more comfortable and can move more freely in their seats, which is beneficial to keeping the mind alert and focused for many children who feel a need to be in motion, she said.
“The ultimate thing is they think it’s fun. They’re not just sitting at a regular desk and chair all day. They get excited.”
The flexible seating now present throughout Kamp’s classroom is an expansion of a carpeted reading area in the corner of the room that she first furnished with bean bag chairs a few years ago through a grant from the Albert Gallatin Education Foundation.
Last fall, Kamp was awarded another grant, this time through the Community Foundation of Fayette County, to purchase the flexible seating equipment.
The grant, in the amount of $1,476, is an award from the Idea Fund, a fund created at the Community Foundation by an anonymous donor for teachers at Albert Gallatin, Geibel, Laurel Highlands and St. John the Evangelist to enhance traditional classroom learning and show creativity in teaching outside of curriculum needs.
“This was a chance to expand on flexible seating outside of the reading area and incorporate other kinds of seating that can impact learning,” said Kamp.
Plava Principal Dr. Eric Witt commended Kamp for taking the initiative to try alternative methods in her classroom.
“It’s (accommodating) different learning styles. It’s about making the kids comfortable and getting away from the typical desk and chair,” said Witt.
“(Kamp) went above and beyond to see if it works for her classroom and her kids.”
