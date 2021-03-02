The following local students were named to dean’s or president’s lists at their college or university for the fall 2020 semester:

President’s List Honors

St. Francis University

Mount Pleasant: Alexis Cook, Abby Zambruno

Youngstown State University

Brownsville: Olivia Nicholson

Connellsville: Douglas Bair

East Millsboro: Abigail Cloutier

Uniontown: Danae Rugola

Dean’s List Honors

Edinboro University

Connellsville: Gracey A. Fiesta

Fredericktown: George Maxwell Malanosky

Mount Pleasant: Julianne M. Prutz

Normalville: Sadie Nicole Miller

Scottdale: Alexis Olivia Klatt

Smithfield: Caleb Joseph Dankle

Uniontown: John Cole Dorobish, Rachel Marie Roscoe

Florida Institute of Technology

Smithfield: Jacob Chesslo

Uniontown: Ryan DeCarlo

Grove City College

Mount Pleasant: Luke Johnson

Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Brownsville: Brandon Lincoski

Connellsville: Nathan Osler, Nichole E. Soforic, Kylee Witt

Farmington: Alexis Faith Krieger

Fayette City: Thomas Leroy Clark

Grindstone: Jordan Taylor Bartolozzi

Hopwood: Patrick Allen McCabe

Lemont Furnace: Devin Michael Androsik, Maren A. Krizner

McClellandtown: Jack J. Daugherty

Melcroft: Kylee Ulery

Normalville: Aminah Rae Herbert

North Belle Vernon: Nina A. Jesko

Perryopolis: Hannah Rose Oldham

Rices Landing: Parker Pratt

Rostraver Township: Juliann Katherine Dawson, Jason Horan, Mark Jon Lovett

Spraggs: Scarlet A. Biagini

Uniontown: Raelyn Sharee Canady, Kaylena Leann Harrell, Ashley F. Klink, Delaney Paige Martin, Molly Ann Rabon, Ivy Raine Sepesy, Hannah Elaine Stewart, Jayden Edmund Thomas, Alexia Jazmin Winfrey

Waynesburg: Kristen M. Black, Cameron Albright Downer, Rachel Lynne Elsenheimer, Reagan Nicole Faure, Alexander R. Huber

White: Logan Emma Weiss

Ohio University

Belle Vernon: Joelle Kennedy, Sophia Yantko

Connellsville: Taylor Mickey

Hopwood: Victoria Wozniak

Perryopolis: Emilea Barota

Rostraver Township: Cayla Caviris

Scottdale: Quince de l’Argent

Uniontown: Calissa Jones, Parker Radolec

Waynesburg: Chris Siksa

Rochester Institute of Technology

Waynesburg: Bailey Bouchard, Zack Yenchik

St. Francis University

Carmichaels: Abigail Fordyce

Connellsville: Maggie Means

Mount Pleasant: Nicole Klejka

Uniontown: Ashlyn Barcheck

Thiel College

Mill Run: Bodee Andrew Stonebraker

Uniontown: Bailey Nicole Hoover

Waynesburg University

Belle Vernon: Allegra Ochs, Joshua Poindexter, Joseph Sabolek, Kirsten Shaw, Sarah Zundel

Brownsville: Matthew Agostoni, Allison Cramer

Carmichaels: Aubree Ferek, Gabrielle Muilenburg, Britney Pollock, Jefferson Zarella

Confluence: Grace Bower

Connellsville: Brianna Adanitsch, Baylee Bair, Howard Metzger, Tyler Metzger, Samantha Nicholson, Jordan Porterfield, Langley Pritts

Dilliner: Sarah Brown, Brandon Donley, Anthony Pecjak

Dunbar: Alyssa Ambrisco, Sydney Dally

Fairchance: Hannah Wilson

Fredericktown: David Headlee

Graysville: Kassidy Scott

Greensboro: Gabrielle Clark, Abigail McIntire

Hunker: Caitlin Bubarth

Indian Head: Kara May

Jefferson: James Morris, Katelyn Wolfe

Marianna: Rebecca Volz

Masontown: Casey Carnahan

McClellandtown: Jessie Shimko

Mount Morris: Briston Bennett, Garrett Phillips

New Salem: Hannah Batovsky

Perryopolis: Sophie Shahan

Rices Landing: Alexis Feather, Christopher Feather, Karley Wilson

Rostraver Township: Keelie Selvoski

Smithfield: Fletcher Hartsock, Bailey Holt, Kassie Miller, Jessica Myers, Jaclyn Rider, Kyle Sexton, Brandi Sumey

Uledi: Rachel Duncan

Uniontown: Kaitlyn Adams, Tyler Gadd, Lauren Griffin, Nicole Hickle, Monica Kolencik, Brooke Kusniar

Waynesburg: Gabrielle Ammons, Jonathan Baily, Adrian Barnhart, Haley Berry, Sarah Bish, Grace Blair, Edward Boice, McKenzie Downer, Bree Echegaray, Zachary Eisiminger, Grant Frye, Joseph Headlee, Christopher King, Tyler Kuhn, Megan McElligott, Drew Miller, Savannah Milliken, Jessica Moore, Myranda Rush, Jacob Shaner, Bailee Shimek, Aaron Sielski, Taylor Staley, Talia Teagarden, Haleigh Thomas, Aliza Widdup

Youngstown State University

Brownsville: Hannah Davis, Chai Diggs, Olivia Nicholson

Hopwood: Zack Mettler

Mount Pleasant: Madison Kirshner

Smithfield: Jael Dankle

Uniontown: Arthur David

