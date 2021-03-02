The following local students were named to dean’s or president’s lists at their college or university for the fall 2020 semester:
President’s List Honors
St. Francis University
Mount Pleasant: Alexis Cook, Abby Zambruno
Youngstown State University
Brownsville: Olivia Nicholson
Connellsville: Douglas Bair
East Millsboro: Abigail Cloutier
Uniontown: Danae Rugola
Dean’s List Honors
Edinboro University
Connellsville: Gracey A. Fiesta
Fredericktown: George Maxwell Malanosky
Mount Pleasant: Julianne M. Prutz
Normalville: Sadie Nicole Miller
Scottdale: Alexis Olivia Klatt
Smithfield: Caleb Joseph Dankle
Uniontown: John Cole Dorobish, Rachel Marie Roscoe
Florida Institute of Technology
Smithfield: Jacob Chesslo
Uniontown: Ryan DeCarlo
Grove City College
Mount Pleasant: Luke Johnson
Indiana University of Pennsylvania
Brownsville: Brandon Lincoski
Connellsville: Nathan Osler, Nichole E. Soforic, Kylee Witt
Farmington: Alexis Faith Krieger
Fayette City: Thomas Leroy Clark
Grindstone: Jordan Taylor Bartolozzi
Hopwood: Patrick Allen McCabe
Lemont Furnace: Devin Michael Androsik, Maren A. Krizner
McClellandtown: Jack J. Daugherty
Melcroft: Kylee Ulery
Normalville: Aminah Rae Herbert
North Belle Vernon: Nina A. Jesko
Perryopolis: Hannah Rose Oldham
Rices Landing: Parker Pratt
Rostraver Township: Juliann Katherine Dawson, Jason Horan, Mark Jon Lovett
Spraggs: Scarlet A. Biagini
Uniontown: Raelyn Sharee Canady, Kaylena Leann Harrell, Ashley F. Klink, Delaney Paige Martin, Molly Ann Rabon, Ivy Raine Sepesy, Hannah Elaine Stewart, Jayden Edmund Thomas, Alexia Jazmin Winfrey
Waynesburg: Kristen M. Black, Cameron Albright Downer, Rachel Lynne Elsenheimer, Reagan Nicole Faure, Alexander R. Huber
White: Logan Emma Weiss
Ohio University
Belle Vernon: Joelle Kennedy, Sophia Yantko
Connellsville: Taylor Mickey
Hopwood: Victoria Wozniak
Perryopolis: Emilea Barota
Rostraver Township: Cayla Caviris
Scottdale: Quince de l’Argent
Uniontown: Calissa Jones, Parker Radolec
Waynesburg: Chris Siksa
Rochester Institute of Technology
Waynesburg: Bailey Bouchard, Zack Yenchik
St. Francis University
Carmichaels: Abigail Fordyce
Connellsville: Maggie Means
Mount Pleasant: Nicole Klejka
Uniontown: Ashlyn Barcheck
Thiel College
Mill Run: Bodee Andrew Stonebraker
Uniontown: Bailey Nicole Hoover
Waynesburg University
Belle Vernon: Allegra Ochs, Joshua Poindexter, Joseph Sabolek, Kirsten Shaw, Sarah Zundel
Brownsville: Matthew Agostoni, Allison Cramer
Carmichaels: Aubree Ferek, Gabrielle Muilenburg, Britney Pollock, Jefferson Zarella
Confluence: Grace Bower
Connellsville: Brianna Adanitsch, Baylee Bair, Howard Metzger, Tyler Metzger, Samantha Nicholson, Jordan Porterfield, Langley Pritts
Dilliner: Sarah Brown, Brandon Donley, Anthony Pecjak
Dunbar: Alyssa Ambrisco, Sydney Dally
Fairchance: Hannah Wilson
Fredericktown: David Headlee
Graysville: Kassidy Scott
Greensboro: Gabrielle Clark, Abigail McIntire
Hunker: Caitlin Bubarth
Indian Head: Kara May
Jefferson: James Morris, Katelyn Wolfe
Marianna: Rebecca Volz
Masontown: Casey Carnahan
McClellandtown: Jessie Shimko
Mount Morris: Briston Bennett, Garrett Phillips
New Salem: Hannah Batovsky
Perryopolis: Sophie Shahan
Rices Landing: Alexis Feather, Christopher Feather, Karley Wilson
Rostraver Township: Keelie Selvoski
Smithfield: Fletcher Hartsock, Bailey Holt, Kassie Miller, Jessica Myers, Jaclyn Rider, Kyle Sexton, Brandi Sumey
Uledi: Rachel Duncan
Uniontown: Kaitlyn Adams, Tyler Gadd, Lauren Griffin, Nicole Hickle, Monica Kolencik, Brooke Kusniar
Waynesburg: Gabrielle Ammons, Jonathan Baily, Adrian Barnhart, Haley Berry, Sarah Bish, Grace Blair, Edward Boice, McKenzie Downer, Bree Echegaray, Zachary Eisiminger, Grant Frye, Joseph Headlee, Christopher King, Tyler Kuhn, Megan McElligott, Drew Miller, Savannah Milliken, Jessica Moore, Myranda Rush, Jacob Shaner, Bailee Shimek, Aaron Sielski, Taylor Staley, Talia Teagarden, Haleigh Thomas, Aliza Widdup
Youngstown State University
Brownsville: Hannah Davis, Chai Diggs, Olivia Nicholson
Hopwood: Zack Mettler
Mount Pleasant: Madison Kirshner
Smithfield: Jael Dankle
Uniontown: Arthur David
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.