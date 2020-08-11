WCCC
President’s list
The following local students were named to the president’s list at Westmoreland County Community College for the spring 2020 semester:
Acme: Lindsay G. Brown, Meghan I. Hirak, Jeremy T. Swanger
Belle Vernon: Michael A. Day, Kaleena K. Kennedy, Jenelle K. Popelas
Brownsville: Domenic P. Costello
Charleroi: Emily J. Bauer, Shataya M. Taylor-Franklin
Coal Center: Michael C. Tyhonas
Connellsville: Kelsey D. Brown, Cassidi N. Butler, Lauren I. Doland, Shelly M. McKenzie, Hunter A. Reich, Alecia M. Testerman
Indian Head: Erin R. Gales
LaBelle: William H. Teeter
Leisenring: Hannah M. Kennick
Monessen: Joseph L. Heath, Adrean M. Orsini, Olivia T. Peralta, Isaac G. Tabron, Linzi N. Troilo
Mount Pleasant: Haley R. Banasick, Alyssa M. Gaborko, Laura E. Groft, Lindsey T. Kaputa, Chicago L. Lauffer, Brayden Mauk, Lucas J. Pieszak, Lauren M. Roth, Emily C. Warmingham, Anthony D. Williams, Christa N. Brucker, Hunter G. Kalp, Brianna M. Lazur, Amanda L. Reed, Sara C. Zufall
New Salem: Sara A. Yantko-Allison
Perryopolis: Jenna A. Clausner
Rostraver: Lori J. Bronakowski, Annie Levin, Sarah N. McCloskey, Jessica K. Symons
Scottdale: Roman J. Carnes, Zachary A. Conn, Sierra A. Corley, Amy E. Hixson, Elizabeth R. Mitchell, Amanda J. Thompson, Amanda S. VillaNeuva
Smithfield: Jacob D. Holt
Uniontown: James W. Hudock, Gary E. Workman
WCCC
Dean’s list
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Westmoreland County Community College for the spring 2020 semester:
Belle Vernon: Autumn R. Bretzel, Laura M. Pirilla, Heather B. Troisi
Connellsville: Michaela M. Coughenour, Caleb G. Holden, Kaylyn-Jaie E. Johnson, Grace D. Kerr, Michelle R. Pirl, Emily F. Rowan, Paige M. Trader, Joshua A. Waggel
Dunbar: Kaitlin P. Clements, Amadeus N. Marinucci, Collyn A. Pletcher
Everson: Casandra A. Steele
Fairchance: Bruce A. Ellsworth
Farmington: Logan J. Orr
Masontown: Jessica L. Robatin
Monessen: Jeremiah J. Quattro
Mount Pleasant: Brittany S. Bair, Brianna F. Daniels, Arley R. Earhart, Courtney N. Edwards, Taylor R. Gorton, Sarah A. Keller, Mya J. Klejka, Rylie M. Kuhns, Sara Morris, Melissa J. Mummert, Hillary J. Riddle, Douglas B. Rimlinger, Andrew N. Ritz, Joshua N. Tamblyn, Andrew P. Welch, Austin S. Wentzell, Lacie J. Coddington, Victoria A. DeMarco, Jessica L. Rosensteel, Alexis M. Secrest, Danielle Tissue, Zacharie J. Urso
Normalville: Emily N. Sinsley
Republic: Gabrielle M. Unger
Rostraver Township: Benjamin H. Bamford, Wyatt Pike
Scottdale: Jeannette M. Bundy, Julea M. Claycomb, Quinn S. Farrell, Tessa R. Hamborsky, David W. Kane, Andrew C. McBeth, Madison McGill, Aaliyah C. Nicholson, Ian A. Nicholson, April D. O’Connor, Courtney L. Rishel
Smithfield: Avery E. Dalton, Michael A. Glebis
Smock: Marla J. Howser
Star Junction: Emma L. Sager
Uniontown: Talisa P. Johnson, Randall E. Joseph, Robert A. Masi, David E. Simmons
White: Marrissa Eicher
Youngstown State U.
Dean’s list
The following local students were named to dean’s list at Youngstown State University in Youngstown, Ohio for the spring 2020 semester:
Brownsville: Olivia Nicholson
Connellsville: Douglas Bair
Dunbar: Sidnie Cope
East Millsboro: Abigail Cloutier
Hopwood: Zack Mettler
Mount Pleasant: Alexis Meyers, Kathryn Biller and Madison Kirshner
Uniontown: Cody Christopher, Danae Rugola and Arthur David
Waynesburg: Ginny Phillips
