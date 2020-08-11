WCCC

President’s list

The following local students were named to the president’s list at Westmoreland County Community College for the spring 2020 semester:

Acme: Lindsay G. Brown, Meghan I. Hirak, Jeremy T. Swanger

Belle Vernon: Michael A. Day, Kaleena K. Kennedy, Jenelle K. Popelas

Brownsville: Domenic P. Costello

Charleroi: Emily J. Bauer, Shataya M. Taylor-Franklin

Coal Center: Michael C. Tyhonas

Connellsville: Kelsey D. Brown, Cassidi N. Butler, Lauren I. Doland, Shelly M. McKenzie, Hunter A. Reich, Alecia M. Testerman

Indian Head: Erin R. Gales

LaBelle: William H. Teeter

Leisenring: Hannah M. Kennick

Monessen: Joseph L. Heath, Adrean M. Orsini, Olivia T. Peralta, Isaac G. Tabron, Linzi N. Troilo

Mount Pleasant: Haley R. Banasick, Alyssa M. Gaborko, Laura E. Groft, Lindsey T. Kaputa, Chicago L. Lauffer, Brayden Mauk, Lucas J. Pieszak, Lauren M. Roth, Emily C. Warmingham, Anthony D. Williams, Christa N. Brucker, Hunter G. Kalp, Brianna M. Lazur, Amanda L. Reed, Sara C. Zufall

New Salem: Sara A. Yantko-Allison

Perryopolis: Jenna A. Clausner

Rostraver: Lori J. Bronakowski, Annie Levin, Sarah N. McCloskey, Jessica K. Symons

Scottdale: Roman J. Carnes, Zachary A. Conn, Sierra A. Corley, Amy E. Hixson, Elizabeth R. Mitchell, Amanda J. Thompson, Amanda S. VillaNeuva

Smithfield: Jacob D. Holt

Uniontown: James W. Hudock, Gary E. Workman

Dean’s list

The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Westmoreland County Community College for the spring 2020 semester:

Belle Vernon: Autumn R. Bretzel, Laura M. Pirilla, Heather B. Troisi

Connellsville: Michaela M. Coughenour, Caleb G. Holden, Kaylyn-Jaie E. Johnson, Grace D. Kerr, Michelle R. Pirl, Emily F. Rowan, Paige M. Trader, Joshua A. Waggel

Dunbar: Kaitlin P. Clements, Amadeus N. Marinucci, Collyn A. Pletcher

Everson: Casandra A. Steele

Fairchance: Bruce A. Ellsworth

Farmington: Logan J. Orr

Masontown: Jessica L. Robatin

Monessen: Jeremiah J. Quattro

Mount Pleasant: Brittany S. Bair, Brianna F. Daniels, Arley R. Earhart, Courtney N. Edwards, Taylor R. Gorton, Sarah A. Keller, Mya J. Klejka, Rylie M. Kuhns, Sara Morris, Melissa J. Mummert, Hillary J. Riddle, Douglas B. Rimlinger, Andrew N. Ritz, Joshua N. Tamblyn, Andrew P. Welch, Austin S. Wentzell, Lacie J. Coddington, Victoria A. DeMarco, Jessica L. Rosensteel, Alexis M. Secrest, Danielle Tissue, Zacharie J. Urso

Normalville: Emily N. Sinsley

Republic: Gabrielle M. Unger

Rostraver Township: Benjamin H. Bamford, Wyatt Pike

Scottdale: Jeannette M. Bundy, Julea M. Claycomb, Quinn S. Farrell, Tessa R. Hamborsky, David W. Kane, Andrew C. McBeth, Madison McGill, Aaliyah C. Nicholson, Ian A. Nicholson, April D. O’Connor, Courtney L. Rishel

Smithfield: Avery E. Dalton, Michael A. Glebis

Smock: Marla J. Howser

Star Junction: Emma L. Sager

Uniontown: Talisa P. Johnson, Randall E. Joseph, Robert A. Masi, David E. Simmons

White: Marrissa Eicher

Youngstown State U.

Dean’s list

The following local students were named to dean’s list at Youngstown State University in Youngstown, Ohio for the spring 2020 semester:

Brownsville: Olivia Nicholson

Connellsville: Douglas Bair

Dunbar: Sidnie Cope

East Millsboro: Abigail Cloutier

Hopwood: Zack Mettler

Mount Pleasant: Alexis Meyers, Kathryn Biller and Madison Kirshner

Uniontown: Cody Christopher, Danae Rugola and Arthur David

Waynesburg: Ginny Phillips

