During the past school year, Fayette County students benefitted from $62,500 in scholarships from eight local businesses that partnered with The Challenge Program, Inc.
The program’s mission is to build sustainable business/education partnerships while motivating students to develop the good habits required for success in school and in their future careers. The program is for all students in grades 10, 11, and 12.
The supporting businesses and their sponsored high schools during the 2019-20 school year are:
n COE Distributing – Albert Gallatin Area High School, Brownsville Area High School and Uniontown Area High School
n Ford Business Machines – Brownsville Area High School and Connellsville Area Senior High School
n Johnson Matthey – Albert Gallatin Area High School
n Quality Life Services Henry Clay – Fayette County CTI
n Quality Life Services Markleysburg – Fayette County CTI
n Sprowls Insurance Group – Laurel Highlands Senior High School
n TTEC – Laurel Highlands Senior High School
n Williams Energy – Connellsville Area Career & Technical Center
Businesses in partnership with TCP challenged students during the fall of 2019 to compete in TCP’s five incentivized categories that directly link to academic and career success. The categories are attendance, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math), community service, academic improvement and academic excellence. The contribution from businesses makes it possible to introduce the motivational program to all students and supports cash awards to 15 students in each sponsored high school (five sophomores, five juniors, five seniors) for their accomplishments.
Additionally, these businesses engaged students in a variety of work-related activities such as facility tours, industry presentations and career days up until stay-at-home orders took affect due to COVID-19. TCP business partners continued to give their time to students by participating in TCP’s Virtual Career Awareness Series (https://www.tcpinc.org/virtual-career-videos/) to continue raising awareness of career opportunities, especially to graduating seniors.
The Challenge Program, Inc. is currently accepting sponsors for the 2020-2021 school year. For more information, call 814-533-7401 or email info@tcpinc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.