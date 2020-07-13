The Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) plans to award more than $200,000 in post-secondary scholarships to over 100 students for the 2020-2021 school year. We extend our congratulations to the CFFC scholarship recipients.
Scholarship funds are created in honor or memory of a loved one to support certain career paths or to simply give back to the community. The CFFC’s scholarship funds have a variety of criteria for students with academic achievement, community service, financial need, extracurricular participation, area of study or school preference.
Through the CFFC’s partnership with the Pennsylvania Access to Higher Education Program, qualifying students will have the opportunity to have their scholarship awards matched by the state.
“We’re grateful to our donors who support higher education through these scholarship funds,” said Renee M. Couser, CFFC Executive Director. If you are interested.
