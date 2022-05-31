The Uniontown College Club awarded three scholarships at its recent banquet to celebrate more than a century in existence.
Started in 1920 by a group of Uniontown women, the club continues to support the higher education aspirations of young women in the area. Over the years, scholarships have risen from $200 to $1,000 for the recipients. And, in honor of the Uniontown College Club’s centennial, a fourth yet-to-be awarded scholarship was added this year.
The three who’ve received $1,000 scholarships are Paige Miller from Laurel Highlands High School, Morgan Hershberger from Albert Gallatin High School and Grace Guthrie from Uniontown Area High School. Guthrie’s scholarship was named in honor of Elvira Dills, the club’s longtime historian.
