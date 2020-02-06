The following area students were named to the dean’s list at Waynesburg University for the fall 2019 semester.

Fayette County

Belle Vernon

Allegra C. Ochs, Joshua A. Poindexter, Kirk P. Popelas, Joseph S. Sabolek, Kirsten J. Shaw

Brownsville

Matthew W. Agostoni, Allison Cramer, Cheyenne M. Wasko

Coal Center

Trevor M. Kotchman

Confluence

Emily P. Sarver

Connellsville

Baylee M. Bair, Emily N. Fronczek, Howard W. Metzger, Shaelyn N. Shipley

Dunbar

Brianna N. Adanitsch, Sydney E. Dally

East Millsboro

Quintin A. Mapstone

Fairchance

Shelby E. VanSickle, Hannah C. Wilson

Farmington

Meaghan VanSickle, Cody S. Yankulic

Fayette City

Nicholas J. Hall

Leisening

Rebecca R. Fremd

Markleysburg

Rachel E. Friend

Masontown

Casey L. Carnahan

Mill Run

Courtney S. Wiltrout

New Salem

Ashley N. Dubovich

Perryopolis

Justin P. Novak, Sophie E. Shahan

Republic

Abigail R. Stagesin

Rostraver

Keelie R. Selvoski, Jacqueline M. Shaw, Haley Somers

Smithfield

Bailey D. Holt, Kassie L. Miller, Jessica M. Myers, Brandi F. Sumey

Uniontown

Rachel M. Frederick, Lauren E. Griffin, Alexandra A. Meadows, Jessie M. Shimko, Connor G. Tibbe

Greene County

Carmichaels

Allie C. Christopher, Ronald L. May, Gabrielle P. Muilenburg, Britney L. Pollock, Jefferson J. Zarella

Clarksville

Emily I. Ozohonish, Micah S. Stanko, Cory A. Tretinik

Crucible

Hannah M. Kaczmarczyk

Dilliner

Sarah K. Brown, Anthony M. Pecjak

Graysville

Kassidy D. Scott

Greensboro

Gabrielle E. Clark, Lauren N. Sanetrik

Holbrook

Vanessa M. Black

Jefferson

Logan E. Koller, James R. Morris, Katelyn E. Wolfe

Mount Morris

Briston J. Bennett

New Freeport

Ashley N. Gary

Prosperity

Emma D. Ricciuti, Jenna G. Ricciuti

Rices Landing

Karley J. Wilson

Spraggs

Anna M. Hilverding, Tanner A. Wildman

Waynesburg

Jonathan M. Baily, Adrian M. Barnhart, Haley N. Berry, Sarah E. Bish, Grace K. Blair, Ryan W. Brownfield, Lindsey N. Corbett, Hannah M. Cumberledge, John-Glen Davis, McKenzie A. Downer, Zachary P. Eisiminger, Grant T. Frye, Joseph N. Headlee, Matthew A. Lascola, Alex D. Paulina, Emily E. Petro, Bailley N. Reggetz, Susanna R. Schmelzlen, Aaron J. Sielski, Taylor K. Staley, Kevin J. Stephanik, Hanna N. Widdup

Washington County

Bentleyville

Chelsey M. Corrick, Heidi A. Dziak

Charleroi

Chadwick D. Ayers, Courtney L. Koontz, Emily S. Tuttle

Donora

Samantha R. Hotz

Finleyville

Hannah M. Cheplic

Marianna

Zachary A. Bell, Alayna L. Mickoloff, Alexander W. Pust

Monongahela

Lena M. Galilei, Ravyn H. Patrick, Luke A. Winterbottom

New Eagle

Daniel J. Peart

Prosperity

Tyler P. Martin, Rebekah J. Vaughan

Richeyville

Breyden J. Mucho

Scenery Hill

Wesley D. Brice, Jenna D. Miller, Makalia H. Morrell, Kaylie S. Randolph

Westmoreland County

Ruffs Dale

Nathan D. Magill

Scottdale

Sierra R. Jones

