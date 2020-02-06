The following area students were named to the dean’s list at Waynesburg University for the fall 2019 semester.
Fayette County
Belle Vernon
Allegra C. Ochs, Joshua A. Poindexter, Kirk P. Popelas, Joseph S. Sabolek, Kirsten J. Shaw
Brownsville
Matthew W. Agostoni, Allison Cramer, Cheyenne M. Wasko
Coal Center
Trevor M. Kotchman
Confluence
Emily P. Sarver
Connellsville
Baylee M. Bair, Emily N. Fronczek, Howard W. Metzger, Shaelyn N. Shipley
Dunbar
Brianna N. Adanitsch, Sydney E. Dally
East Millsboro
Quintin A. Mapstone
Fairchance
Shelby E. VanSickle, Hannah C. Wilson
Farmington
Meaghan VanSickle, Cody S. Yankulic
Fayette City
Nicholas J. Hall
Leisening
Rebecca R. Fremd
Markleysburg
Rachel E. Friend
Masontown
Casey L. Carnahan
Mill Run
Courtney S. Wiltrout
New Salem
Ashley N. Dubovich
Perryopolis
Justin P. Novak, Sophie E. Shahan
Republic
Abigail R. Stagesin
Rostraver
Keelie R. Selvoski, Jacqueline M. Shaw, Haley Somers
Smithfield
Bailey D. Holt, Kassie L. Miller, Jessica M. Myers, Brandi F. Sumey
Uniontown
Rachel M. Frederick, Lauren E. Griffin, Alexandra A. Meadows, Jessie M. Shimko, Connor G. Tibbe
Greene County
Carmichaels
Allie C. Christopher, Ronald L. May, Gabrielle P. Muilenburg, Britney L. Pollock, Jefferson J. Zarella
Clarksville
Emily I. Ozohonish, Micah S. Stanko, Cory A. Tretinik
Crucible
Hannah M. Kaczmarczyk
Dilliner
Sarah K. Brown, Anthony M. Pecjak
Graysville
Kassidy D. Scott
Greensboro
Gabrielle E. Clark, Lauren N. Sanetrik
Holbrook
Vanessa M. Black
Jefferson
Logan E. Koller, James R. Morris, Katelyn E. Wolfe
Mount Morris
Briston J. Bennett
New Freeport
Ashley N. Gary
Prosperity
Emma D. Ricciuti, Jenna G. Ricciuti
Rices Landing
Karley J. Wilson
Spraggs
Anna M. Hilverding, Tanner A. Wildman
Waynesburg
Jonathan M. Baily, Adrian M. Barnhart, Haley N. Berry, Sarah E. Bish, Grace K. Blair, Ryan W. Brownfield, Lindsey N. Corbett, Hannah M. Cumberledge, John-Glen Davis, McKenzie A. Downer, Zachary P. Eisiminger, Grant T. Frye, Joseph N. Headlee, Matthew A. Lascola, Alex D. Paulina, Emily E. Petro, Bailley N. Reggetz, Susanna R. Schmelzlen, Aaron J. Sielski, Taylor K. Staley, Kevin J. Stephanik, Hanna N. Widdup
Washington County
Bentleyville
Chelsey M. Corrick, Heidi A. Dziak
Charleroi
Chadwick D. Ayers, Courtney L. Koontz, Emily S. Tuttle
Donora
Samantha R. Hotz
Finleyville
Hannah M. Cheplic
Marianna
Zachary A. Bell, Alayna L. Mickoloff, Alexander W. Pust
Monongahela
Lena M. Galilei, Ravyn H. Patrick, Luke A. Winterbottom
New Eagle
Daniel J. Peart
Prosperity
Tyler P. Martin, Rebekah J. Vaughan
Richeyville
Breyden J. Mucho
Scenery Hill
Wesley D. Brice, Jenna D. Miller, Makalia H. Morrell, Kaylie S. Randolph
Westmoreland County
Ruffs Dale
Nathan D. Magill
Scottdale
Sierra R. Jones
