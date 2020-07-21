The following area students were named to the dean’s list at Waynesburg University for the spring 2020 semester.

Fayette County

Belle Vernon

Allegra C. Ochs, Joshua A. Poindexter, Kirk P. Popelas, Joseph S. Sabolek, Kirsten J. Shaw, Bryce G. Washington

Brownsville

Allison Cramer, Cheyenne M. Wasko

Connellsville

Baylee M. Bair, Howard W. Metzger, Tyler M. Metzger, Samantha L. Nicholson, Shaelyn N. Shipley

Dunbar

Brianna N. Adanitsch, Sydney E. Dally

East Millsboro

Quintin A. Mapstone

Fairchance

Emilie F. Phillips, Hannah C. Wilson

Hiller

Dakota L. Keefer

Hopwood

Alyssa N. Clements

Leisenring

Rebecca R. Fremd

New Salem

Ashley N. Dubovich, Emilee C. Harvilla, Victoria L. Knox

Perryopolis

Justin P. Novak, Sophie E. Shahan

Republic

Abigail R. Stagesin

Smithfield

Josiah S. English, Bailey D. Holt, Kassie L. Miller, Jessica M. Myers, Brandi F. Sumey

Uniontown

Julia M. Bizik, Tyler M. Gadd, Lauren E. Griffin, Nicole L. Hickle, Monica A. Kolencik, Brooke El. Kusniar, Santino J. Marian, Alexandra A. Meadows, Jessie M. Shimko

Greene County

Carmichaels

Aubree Ferek, Ronald L. May, Gabrielle P. Muilenburg, Britney L. Pollock, Gina M. Ranieri, Jeferson J. Zarella

Clarksville

Micah S. Stanko

Crucible

Hannah M. Kaczmarczyk

Dilliner

Sarah K. Brown, Anthony M. Pecjak

Graysville

Kassidy D. Scott

Greensboro

Gabrielle E. Clark, Lauren N. Sanetrik

Holbrook

Vanessa M. Black

Jefferson

James R. Morris, Katelyn E. Wolfe

Marianna

Alexander W. Pust

Mount Morris

Briston J. Bennett

New Freeport

Ashley N. Gary

Prosperity

Emma D. Ricciuti, Jenna G. Ricciuti, Matthew T. Schwarz, Rebekah J. Vaughan

Rices Landing

Karley J. Wilson

Spraggs

Anna M. Hilverding

Sycamore

Samantha E. Lambeth

Waynesburg

Gabrielle M. Ammons, Jonathan M. Baily, Adrian M. Barnhart, Haley N. Berry, Sarah E. Bish, Grace K. Blair, Ryan W. Brownfield, Emily C. Corbett, Hannah M. Cumberledge, John-Glen Davis, McKenzie A. Downer, Zachary P. Eisiminger, Thorin M. Falor, Grant T. Frye, Joseph N. Headlee, Holly T. Hendershot, Brianna R. Hull, Matthew A. Lascola, Sarah G. Main, Megan C. McElligott, Drew B. Miller, Emily E. Petro, Brittney L. Reggetz, Susanna R. Schmelzlen, Bailee C. Shimek, Aaron J. Sielski, Taylor K. Staley, Kevin J. Stephanik, Haleigh S. Thomas, Aliza C. Widdup, Hanna N. Widdup, Lexis N. Zeiler

