The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Westmoreland County Community College for attaining a minimum 3.5 QPA.

Fayette County

Belle Vernon

Matthew S. McGee, Nicole L. Rousseaux

Connellsville

Kelsey D. Brown, Cassidi N. Butler, Caleb G. Holden, Leah E. McIntosh, Stephanie L. Platts, Sarah L. Snyder, Alecia M. Testerman

Dunbar

Caitlyn P. Pounds

Fairchance

Jarrett S. Kelley

Fayette City

Danesi M. Palcic

Hiller

Chelsea A. Akers

Hopwood

Riley L. Gilleland

Lemont Furnace

Elea M. McKinney

Normalville

Emily N. Sinsley

Ohiopyle

Aaron L. Wilhelm

Perryopolis

Jenna A. Clausner

Smithfield

Michael A. Glebis

Smock

Madison L. Bertovich

Uniontown

Melissa A. Daniels, Latasha C. Scott

Waltersburg

Mia F. Piccolomini

Greene County

Mount Morris

Katlyn A. Cunningham

Washington County

Charleroi

Shataya M. Taylor-Franklin

Coal Center

Michael C. Tyhonas

Cokeburg

Meghan A. Cicci

Westmoreland County

Acme

Ashely R. Brehm Wynkoop, Pauline A. Goldinger, Alexis P. Marker, Jeremy T. Swanger, Rachel C. Vidakovich, Stephen M. Vidakovich

Donegal

Joseph V. Johnson

Hunker

Gabrielle A. Lishego, James K. Lishego

Monessen

Kelsey L. Bachinski, Vicky S. Chadwick

Mount Pleasant

Taylor R. Gorton, Aleece M. Grabiak, Dilan J. Henry, Jessica F. Johnson, Hunter G. Kalp, Krystal L. Keller, Sarah A. Keller, Brianna M. Lazur, Melissa J. Mummert, Emilie R. Serena, Joshua N. Tamblyn, Danielle Tissue, Zacharie Urso, Abigail J Welch

New Stanton

Faith R. Beckering, Jacob I. Fremd, Madison K. Herrle, Emily B. Johnston

Rostraver

Kirsten E. Dudeck, Megan M. Martin, Kelly A. Matoney

Scottdale

Leah M. Androstic, Kaylie A. Buchholz, Roman J. Carnes, Amanda S. Caudill, Zachary A. Conn, Sierra A. Corley, Thomas Farrell, Elise N. Halfhill, Tasha L. Johnson, Theresa A. Kolacinski, Elizabeth R. Mitchell, Aaliyah C. Nicholson, Ian A. Nicholson, Courtney L. Rishel, Amanda VillaNeuva

West Newton

Brittney N. Bergman, Grace K. Comini, Deya Hess, Sara E. Newman, Michelle A. Trilli, Morgan M. Woodward

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.