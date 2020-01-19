The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Westmoreland County Community College for attaining a minimum 3.5 QPA.
Fayette County
Belle Vernon
Matthew S. McGee, Nicole L. Rousseaux
Connellsville
Kelsey D. Brown, Cassidi N. Butler, Caleb G. Holden, Leah E. McIntosh, Stephanie L. Platts, Sarah L. Snyder, Alecia M. Testerman
Dunbar
Caitlyn P. Pounds
Fairchance
Jarrett S. Kelley
Fayette City
Danesi M. Palcic
Hiller
Chelsea A. Akers
Hopwood
Riley L. Gilleland
Lemont Furnace
Elea M. McKinney
Normalville
Emily N. Sinsley
Ohiopyle
Aaron L. Wilhelm
Perryopolis
Jenna A. Clausner
Smithfield
Michael A. Glebis
Smock
Madison L. Bertovich
Uniontown
Melissa A. Daniels, Latasha C. Scott
Waltersburg
Mia F. Piccolomini
Greene County
Mount Morris
Katlyn A. Cunningham
Washington County
Charleroi
Shataya M. Taylor-Franklin
Coal Center
Michael C. Tyhonas
Cokeburg
Meghan A. Cicci
Westmoreland County
Acme
Ashely R. Brehm Wynkoop, Pauline A. Goldinger, Alexis P. Marker, Jeremy T. Swanger, Rachel C. Vidakovich, Stephen M. Vidakovich
Donegal
Joseph V. Johnson
Hunker
Gabrielle A. Lishego, James K. Lishego
Monessen
Kelsey L. Bachinski, Vicky S. Chadwick
Mount Pleasant
Taylor R. Gorton, Aleece M. Grabiak, Dilan J. Henry, Jessica F. Johnson, Hunter G. Kalp, Krystal L. Keller, Sarah A. Keller, Brianna M. Lazur, Melissa J. Mummert, Emilie R. Serena, Joshua N. Tamblyn, Danielle Tissue, Zacharie Urso, Abigail J Welch
New Stanton
Faith R. Beckering, Jacob I. Fremd, Madison K. Herrle, Emily B. Johnston
Rostraver
Kirsten E. Dudeck, Megan M. Martin, Kelly A. Matoney
Scottdale
Leah M. Androstic, Kaylie A. Buchholz, Roman J. Carnes, Amanda S. Caudill, Zachary A. Conn, Sierra A. Corley, Thomas Farrell, Elise N. Halfhill, Tasha L. Johnson, Theresa A. Kolacinski, Elizabeth R. Mitchell, Aaliyah C. Nicholson, Ian A. Nicholson, Courtney L. Rishel, Amanda VillaNeuva
West Newton
Brittney N. Bergman, Grace K. Comini, Deya Hess, Sara E. Newman, Michelle A. Trilli, Morgan M. Woodward
