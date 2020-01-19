The following area students were named to the president’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Westmoreland County Community College for attaining a minimum 4.0 QPA.

Fayette County

Adah

Tairra M. Leckemby

Belle Vernon

Autumn R. Bretzel, Erica L. Brown, Michael A. Day

Connellsville

Lauren I. Doland, Jacob D. Martucci, Tara H. McKnight, Rilyn T. Miller, Hunter A. Reich, Noah D. Robertucci, Edward D. Shultz

Dawson

Samantha L. Brooks

Dunbar

Amadeus N. Marinucci

Everson

Casey N. Jones

Farmington

Ryan N. Johnson, Zachary W. Shiley

Fayette City

Ashley S. Anielewski, Barbra A. Bednarczyk

Masontown

Nicole S. Skidmore

Smithfield

Gulay Cesur Yakaboylu, Jessica A. McCorkle

Smock

Brooke A. Bertovich

Uniontown

Taylor M. Berdar, James W. Hudock, Angeline D. Maust, Casandra J. Wood

Greene County

Waynesburg

Haley E. Blair

Somerset County

Confluence

Katherine M. Kierski

Washington County

Roscoe

Benjamin K. Bilitski

Westmoreland County

Acme

Colt Fosbrink, Meghan I. Hirak

Hunker

Shayla D. Bando, Joseph P. Hovan

Monessen

Joseph L. Heath, Joshua R. Kucmeroski, Adrean M. Orsini

Mount Pleasant

Megan N. Cheek, Abby’lee E. Dorogi, Laura E. Groft, Lauren R. King, Rylie M. Kuhns, Rebecca N. Niezgoda, Jessie D. Semarge, Andrew P. Welch, Sara C. Zufall

New Stanton

Nicholas A. Cuello, Mariah M. Huff, Kristen J. Suhan

Rostraver

Wyatt Pike, Jessica K. Symons

Ruffs Dale

Thomas G. Slavic Jr.

Scottdale

Morgan L. Brown, Kimberly A. Deak, Quinn S. Farrell, David Kane

Smithton

Luke Lindner, Hannah M. Smith

West Newton

David P. Konkol, Danielle A. Macey, Aaron T. Madar, Alexis R. Yuhas

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.