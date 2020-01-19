The following area students were named to the president’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Westmoreland County Community College for attaining a minimum 4.0 QPA.
Fayette County
Adah
Tairra M. Leckemby
Belle Vernon
Autumn R. Bretzel, Erica L. Brown, Michael A. Day
Connellsville
Lauren I. Doland, Jacob D. Martucci, Tara H. McKnight, Rilyn T. Miller, Hunter A. Reich, Noah D. Robertucci, Edward D. Shultz
Dawson
Samantha L. Brooks
Dunbar
Amadeus N. Marinucci
Everson
Casey N. Jones
Farmington
Ryan N. Johnson, Zachary W. Shiley
Fayette City
Ashley S. Anielewski, Barbra A. Bednarczyk
Masontown
Nicole S. Skidmore
Smithfield
Gulay Cesur Yakaboylu, Jessica A. McCorkle
Smock
Brooke A. Bertovich
Uniontown
Taylor M. Berdar, James W. Hudock, Angeline D. Maust, Casandra J. Wood
Greene County
Waynesburg
Haley E. Blair
Somerset County
Confluence
Katherine M. Kierski
Washington County
Roscoe
Benjamin K. Bilitski
Westmoreland County
Acme
Colt Fosbrink, Meghan I. Hirak
Hunker
Shayla D. Bando, Joseph P. Hovan
Monessen
Joseph L. Heath, Joshua R. Kucmeroski, Adrean M. Orsini
Mount Pleasant
Megan N. Cheek, Abby’lee E. Dorogi, Laura E. Groft, Lauren R. King, Rylie M. Kuhns, Rebecca N. Niezgoda, Jessie D. Semarge, Andrew P. Welch, Sara C. Zufall
New Stanton
Nicholas A. Cuello, Mariah M. Huff, Kristen J. Suhan
Rostraver
Wyatt Pike, Jessica K. Symons
Ruffs Dale
Thomas G. Slavic Jr.
Scottdale
Morgan L. Brown, Kimberly A. Deak, Quinn S. Farrell, David Kane
Smithton
Luke Lindner, Hannah M. Smith
West Newton
David P. Konkol, Danielle A. Macey, Aaron T. Madar, Alexis R. Yuhas
