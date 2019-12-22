When December rolls around and the gingerbread comes out, Kimberly Brown’s pre-K class at Wharton Elementary School doesn’t just design a delectable dwelling. They use it as a learning opportunity.
Each year, Brown, the Pre-K Counts instructor at the Farmington school, selects a theme on which to base the classroom gingerbread house, using the month of December to implement daily lessons around the chosen theme.
This year, she chose to focus on the military to teach the children about patriotism and the men and women of the armed forces who serve and protect the United States. The class has learned about soldiers’ uniforms and living quarters, expected behavior and discipline, the American flag and how servicemen and women have sacrificed for other citizens’ freedoms.
“I think we overlook how much the military does for our country,” said Brown. “Several students have family members that either are serving or have served in the military, so it was something very relatable to them.”
Last year, the class participated in the “Month of Maddox,” a month dedicated to Maddox Hyde, a terminally ill Western Pennsylvania middle schooler who received national attention for his request for Christmas cards.
The class built a gingerbread house that included each of their photos alongside Maddox, who was pictured driving Santa’s sleigh. Throughout December, which focused on kindness and performing good deeds, the class made video messages for Maddox exemplifying these traits.
Over three weeks this December, the class constructed its gingerbread house to replicate a military base, with barracks, training obstacles and a tank, nearly all of which was assembled using candies and other munchies.
Brown said every child brings in one item to contribute to the house, which gives them a sense of collaborative ownership over the project.
“I do it every year so we can put together a project that all students can take part in. And we give the gingerbread house away to one student so we can teach good sportsmanship,” Brown said.
To cap the military-themed month, the class was visited by a local soldier, who joined them in their sitting circle to speak about the topics they’ve been learning about over the past few weeks. The Uniontown native, who is currently serving as private in the Army, discussed and answered questions about his uniform and routine, as well as the American flag and the importance of teamwork and following directions.
“That circle is their world, so when something or someone comes into their world, they internalize it,” said Brown.
Inside the Pre-K Counts classroom, which is part of a state-funded pre-kindergarten program offered through the Private Industry Council of Westmoreland/Fayette Inc. providing early childhood education to qualifying families, the regiment of young learners has had a distinguished December.
“We focused on how their life as a preschooler is similar to life in the military — following rules, taking care of yourself and others. People might think 3-, 4-, 5-year olds don’t get it, but they really do,” Brown said.
