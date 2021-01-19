St. Vincent College will host a virtual Get Acquainted Day for prospective students at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23.
The event will be conducted via Zoom and is geared toward current high school juniors and seniors. It will feature a series of short talks on academics, admission procedures and financial aid, while a question-and-answer session will be offered at the end of the program.
Executive vice president Dr. Jeff Mallory will welcome the group, before Heather Kabala, dean of admission, is joined by the College’s admission counselors to present on admission and financial aid procedures. Dr. John Smetanka, vice president for academic affairs and academic dean, will give an overview of Saint Vincent College’s academic curriculum, before the event closes with a question-and-answer session.
For more information, or to register, visit https://www.stvincent.edu/admission-aid/visit-campus.html, email admission@stvincent.edu, or call 1-800-782-5549.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.