Waynesburg University has announced that the following Greene County students have been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 term.
The Dean’s List honor recognizes students for outstanding academic achievement during the previous semester. Honorees must be classified as undergraduate students, be enrolled full-time with a load of 12 hours or more in graded courses, and must achieve a semester grade point average of at least 3.50 on a four-point scale.
The Fayette County students are:
Uniontown: Kaitlyn R. Adams, freshman nursing major from Uniontown; Tyler M. Gadd, junior forensic accounting major; Lauren E. Griffin, senior psychology major; Monica A. Kolencik, senior nursing major; Madison M. Myers, freshman nursing major from Uniontown; Jessie M. Shimko, senior history/secondary education major
Brownsville: Matthew W. Agostoni, senior accounting major from Brownsville
Dunbar: Alyssa P. Ambrisco, freshman English secondary education major from Dunbar
Connellsville: Baylee M. Bair, senior nursing major; Howard W. Metzger, senior sports management major
Chalk Hill: Mia Baranowski, sophomore forensic investigation major
New Salem: Hannah R. Batovsky, senior forensic investigation major; Emilee C. Harvilla, senior psychology major
Masontown: Casey L. Carnahan, junior human services major
Uledi: Rachel L. Duncan, freshman biblical & youth ministry major
Smithfield: Fletcher A. Hartsock, freshman with an undeclared major; Bailey D. Holt, senior history/secondary education major; Kassie L. Miller, senior nursing major; Jessica M. Myers, junior nursing major; Jaclyn V. Rider, sophomore accounting major from Smithfield; Brandi F. Sumey, senior early childhood education major
Coal Center: Trevor M. Kotchman, junior chemistry major; Mason L. Watkins, freshman nursing major
East Millsboro: Quintin A. Mapstone, sophomore exercise science major
Indian Head: Kara D. May, freshman nursing major
Fairchance: Hannah C. Wilson, sophomore nursing major
Gibbon Blade: Abigail M. Spiker, junior English creative writing major
Confluence: Emily P. Sarver, sophomore criminal justice administration major
Perryopolis: Sophie E. Shahan, junior nursing major
The Greene County students are:
Carmichaels: Aubree Ferek, senior exercise science major; Gabrielle P. Muilenburg, senior biology major; Trent’nn D. Piper, freshman with an undeclared major; Britney L. Pollock, junior English secondary education major; Kaitlyn R. Pratt, freshman nursing major; and Jefferson J. Zarella, sophomore history major.
Clarksville: Abigail G. Ozononish, freshman nursing major.
Dilliner: Sarah K. Brown, sophomore business management major; Brandon M. Donley, sophomore nursing major; and Anthony M. Pecjak, senior athletic training major.
Greensboro: Gabrielle E. Clark, junior mathematics/secondary education major.
Jefferson: James R. Morris, junior nursing major; and Katelyn E. Wolfe, junior nursing major.
Mather: Autumn C. Gustovich, freshman forensic science major.
Mount Morris: Briston J. Bennett, junior sports management major; and Garrett J. Phillips, senior nursing major.
New Freeport: Ashley N. Gary, junior English/creative writing major.
Prosperity: Emma D. Ricciuti, senior nursing major; Jenna G. Ricciuti, senior nursing major; and Rebekah J. Vaughan, sophomore communication/journalism major.
Rices Landing: Alexis L. Feather, sophomore nursing major.
Spraggs: Anna M. Hilverding, sophomore biology (pre-dental/medical/veterinary) major.
Sycamore: Nathan L. Brudnock, sophomore management major; and Samantha E. Lambeth, senior early childhood with special education major.
Waynesburg: Gabrielle M. Ammons, junior sociology major; Jonathan M. Baily, junior business management major; Adrian M. Barnhart, senior business management major; Haley N. Berry, sophomore business management major; Sarah E. Bish, senior English creative writing major; Grace K. Blair, sophomore nursing major; Edward C. Boice, senior communication (journalism) major; Carly I. Breach, senior math secondary education major; Casey L. Desrosiers, junior music ministry major; McKenzie A. Downer, sophomore nursing major; Zachary P. Eisiminger, senior athletic training major; Grant T. Frye, junior nursing major; Caleb H. Gallagher, freshman early childhood/special education major; Joseph N. Headlee, senior accounting major; Brianna R. Hull, senior English/professional writing major; Sierra R. Jones, senior psychology major; William Z. Leskosky, senior business administration major; Megan C. McElligott, senior psychology major; Jessica E. Moore, freshman nursing major; Myranda D. Rush, freshman math secondary education major; Jacob M. Shaner, senior biblical and ministry studies major; Aaron J. Sielski, senior criminal justice administration major; Tiffany M. Stewart, senior forensic biology major; and Aliza C. Widdup, sophomore nursing major.
The Westmoreland County students are:
Belle Vernon: Allegra C. Ochs, junior nursing major from Belle Vernon; Joshua A. Poindexter, junior biblical studies (music ministry); Kirsten J. Shaw, senior nursing major; Bryce G. Washington, senior finance major from Belle Vernon
Rostraver: Keelie R. Selvoski, senior computer security and forensics major
