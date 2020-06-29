What are your post-graduation plans? I will be attending the University of Notre Dame to study economics.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? English; Mrs. Wemyss.
What will you miss most about high school? I will definitely miss my teachers, friends, and all of the clubs/sports I have participated in.
Most memorable sports moment? My first ever cross country race: I was the only girl on the team in 7th grade and I was racing against 30 other girls, all from Peters Township.
Favorite food? Ice cream.
Favorite book? I love everything from Harry Potter and the Selection series to Wuthering Heights and the Great Gatsby.
All-time favorite movie? The Notebook.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Taylor Swift.
Athlete you admire most? Mario Lemieux. I admire him for his charity that works to raise funds for cancer research and patient care as well as his individual dedication to the Pittsburgh community.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My dad!
In 10 years, I will be …? working as a public interest attorney.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? make college more affordable.
