What are your post-graduation plans? I will be attending Penn State Fayette for Atmospheric Science and Meteorology. I will also be playing baseball there.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Algabra II; Mrs. Wemyss.
What will you miss most about high school? I will miss seeing all my friends everyday that I have known for so long.
Most memorable sports moment? Hitting my first high school home run.
Favorite food? Hot Italian hoagie.
Favorite book? The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.
All-time favorite movie? Hacksaw Ridge.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Randy Travis.
Athlete you admire most? Josh Harrison. He started out as a nobody and turned himself into one of the Pirates main guys.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My dad. He helped me get to where I am today.
In 10 years, I will be …? working in the meteorology field.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? fly across the U.S. in Air Force One, listening to people’s opinions and concerns.
