What are your post-graduation plans? Committed to the University of Akron. Will be studying Chemical Engineering.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Calculus — Mrs. Galilei.
What will you miss most about high school? Seeing my friends.
Most memorable sports moment? Winning the 100-yard backstroke during my sophomore year.
Favorite food? Chocolate ... anything chocolate.
Favorite book? The Selection, by Kiera Cass.
All-time favorite movie? The Notebook.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? There are too many to pick one favorite.
Athlete you admire most? Missy Franklin.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My mom.
In 10 years, I will be …? happy.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? strive to end world hunger.
