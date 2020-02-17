What are your post-graduation plans? Penn State Behrend, for Nursing.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Anatomy — Teacher is Ms. Mazurek.
What will you miss most about high school? Friends and the sports.
Most memorable sports moment? Back-to-back section champs for the football team.
Favorite food? Mac and Cheese.
Favorite book? The Great Gatsby.
All-time favorite movie? Step Brothers.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? None.
Athlete you admire most? Coach Sherm, my wrestling coach.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? Noah, my twin brother, because of being competitive with each other.
In 10 years, I will be …? happy.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? add mandated vacation days to all workers schedules.
