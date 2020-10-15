God gave Adam and Eve paradise, and he also gave them a brain so they could make decisions as to what is right or wrong. They chose wrong, and because of their decision had to suffer for the rest of their lives.
We are all faced with this same type of decision this election. If we make the wrong decision, we probably will suffer the rest of our lives. That is how much is riding on the choice we make. If you don't know the facts concerning your party or candidates, find out the truth before you vote. There is too much at stake.
This is not about Donald Trump or Joe Biden, if you like or hate one or the other. This is not about whether you are a Democrat or a Republican. This is about the future of our country and what conditions we leave our kids, grandkids and their children to live in.
We have experienced destruction of all kinds of property and history. We have seen senseless killings, conspiracy, corruption, propaganda and lies to the point where we don't know who to believe. I believe that we better find out quickly who is telling the truth. You can find who is telling you the truth if you really want to. You better: our future depends on it.
We all know what matters, what we want and love in our lives. Those values and beliefs that we cherish are at risk, and we stand the chance of losing all of them if we don't do what is right. If we turn to God and look through his eyes when we vote, we will have a country to be proud of, and our children will have a reason to be proud of us.
May God be with all of us this election.
Gene Barnhart
McClellandtown
