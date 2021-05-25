An estimated 1,200 ballots from the Fayette County primary election have been scanned by hand with several thousand left to go.
“We’re working as fast as we can,” said Larry Blosser, the director of the Fayette County Election Bureau.
During last week’s primary election, poll workers noticed that many Republican ballots and some Democrat ballots were being rejected by the voting machine scanners because they were missing bar codes.
While the county worked to print out more ballots to deliver to precincts, many of those ballots as well as some with bar codes were placed in a slot on the voting machines to be hand counted later.
Blosser said that process takes roughly 90 seconds for each ballot, and they can do up to 30 ballots every hour.
A total of 12 people count ballots with two assigned to one of six voting machines used to reenter the ballots into machines that will produce a new ballot with a bar code to be scanned.
The process of counting those ballots started last Wednesday.
The total number of ballots that were not scanned on the day of the primary was 6,035, Blosser said. Of those, about 5,500 didn’t have bar codes and over 500 ballots had bar codes, but were not scanned on election day.
Blosser said the new total of votes counted as of Monday, which includes regular scanned ballots, absentee and mail-in ballots and the unscanned ballots, so far, was at 18,246.
Commissioner Dave Lohr said because the issue with the ballots is part of an ongoing investigation by county officials including the district attorney, he was unable to say how so many ballots were printed without bar codes for scanning.
“I can’t say any more than what was already said,” Lohr said. “What I can say is we’re going to make sure this will never happen again.”
Once the count of the unscanned ballots is completed, Lohr said the process will continue as it would normally. The final count would come to the county election board for first approval, before a second check of totals. Then the results of the election would be certified and sent to the Pennsylvania Department of State.
“Like the county, the Department of State’s priority is making sure that every voter who cast a ballot in Fayette County for the municipal primary will have their ballot accurately counted,” said Ellen Lyon, the deputy director of the office of communications and press for the Department of State. ”The department is also seeking information from the county and/or the print vendor about the root cause of the issue.”
The name of the print vendor was also not disclosed by Lohr.
