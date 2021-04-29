Absentee and mail-in ballots will be sent out to voters in Fayette County early next week after a statewide referendum question that was recently added to the May 18 primary delayed the process.
Election Director Larry Blosser blamed the delay on sending the 5,000 ballots requested by voters due to the last-minute change, along with an unusually large ballot needed to fit all of the candidates and questions on one sheet.
The ballot question, which asks whether municipal fire and emergency medical services should be eligible for loans, delayed the state from certifying the final ballot by about a week. It’s one of four referendum questions being posed in the primary, which all voters – including independents – can vote on, if they choose to participate.
“Everything that has transpired with them adding another question, by the time we went in and did the changes, and reproofed it again, that’s why we’re a little bit behind,” Blosser said. “It’s going to be a big ballot. It threw us for a loop because we had to find a different ballot stock … and that ran us into some issues with getting the ballot size.”
All of the ballots are expected to be sent out no later than Tuesday, he said. But that will mean a tighter deadline for voters to submit their ballots, which do not have a three-day grace period like in last November’s presidential election, so they must be returned to the election office no later than 8 p.m. May 18 for them to count.
Voters who requested mail-in ballots during last year’s primary and general elections were sent a letter in early February asking them whether they wanted to vote by mail again during this election cycle, Blosser said. Voters had the ability to continue voting by mail or declining that option in order to vote in person.
Voters have until this Monday to register or change party affiliation, and they have until May 11 to request a mail-in or absentee ballot. Blosser said married couples that have a joint email must submit their internet applications requesting a mail-in ballot using different email addresses, or the system won’t recognize both of them.
Meanwhile, nearly all of the absentee and mail-in ballots have been sent out to voters in Washington and Greene counties this week ahead of the primary.
Greene County Election Director Judy Snyder said they had sent all 1,639 mail-in and absentee ballots out by Tuesday. That number was bout 32% of the more than 5,000 ballots sent out in the county during the presidential election. Snyder was unsure what voter turnout may be for the primary.
“There are many factors that come into play when it comes to voter turnout,” Snyder said in an email. “I could not say that this is necessarily an indicator.”
The additional referendum question also affected Washington County. Election Director Melanie Ostrander had hoped to begin sending out the estimated 10,400 ballots last week to voters who requested them, but the late addition question delayed the process until Monday. Still, Ostrander hopes that all ballots will be mailed out by today, giving voters plenty of time to have them returned by election day.
“We should have them all out by the end of the week, if not sooner,” she said.
The number of ballots requested for the upcoming primary was about 25% of the 43,000 mail-in and absentee votes submitted during the presidential election in November.
“It’s really hard to predict turnout for this election because it’s the first (off-year primary) election for these mail-in ballots,” Ostrander said. “Historically, it’s usually below 25% turnout. Could the mail-in ballots cause more people to vote? It’s really hard (to predict).”
