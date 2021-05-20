Fayette County candidates waiting to see if they secured their party’s nomination in Tuesday’s primary will have to wait a little longer.
On Wednesday afternoon, county officials started the task of hand counting ballots that could not be scanned at the polls during the primary.
Commissioner Scott Dunn said there was no timetable as to when the ballots would be counted – and he was unable to say how many there were to count.
“The important thing is that the count online is not official,” Dunn said. “Actual results will change and possibly affect the outcome of races.”
Early in the day Tuesday, those working at polling locations discovered that some ballots, mostly Republican, did not have the bar code necessary to be scanned by voting machines. Poll workers were instructed to collect the unscannable ballots and place them in the emergency slot of the machines to be counted later.
The ballot issue prompted the Fayette County Republican Party to file an emergency petition asking a judge to intervene on Tuesday. Judge Steve P. Leskinen ordered that when polling locations were closed, the unscanned ballots were to be counted by the location’s judge of elections and other workers, then transferred directly to the county election bureau to be reviewed and counted again.
Dunn said an investigation is being conducted to determine what exactly happened with the ballots, and did not want to speculate on details of the incident until the investigation is complete.
On Wednesday, three Republican state lawmakers launched their own investigation, filing a right-to-know request looking for answers from the county.
“Nothing is more important than the accuracy of our election results and the reliability of our election systems,” state Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, said. “There was a major failure of the county’s voting system yesterday when virtually all Republican ballots and some Democrat ballots would not properly scan. While our judges of elections and poll workers should be commended for acting quickly to adapt to the situation, the issue unfortunately discouraged some voter turnout and further eroded people’s confidence in our elections.”
Dowling, Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis, and Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bullskin Township, have asked for: records related to the testing of printed ballots and the testing of voting machines; financial records related to the printing of ballots; records indicating the approval of proofs of ballots to be printed; communications to or from the election bureau to judges of elections about procedures to manually count unscanned ballots and communications about report of ballot malfunctions.
“We recognize the commitment county officials here in Fayette County and across the state have made to administering our elections fairly and accurately,” Warner said. “It’s important to get to the bottom of what occurred here and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
The three noted there were also ballot scanning issues in Luzerne and Lancaster counties.
In addition to the uncounted ballots that could not be scanned, Dunn said the election bureau wasn’t completely finished counting mail-in ballots, but had counted the majority of them. And as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the county’s election results were missing vote counts from four of its 77 precincts: Connellsville, Newell and German and Perry townships.
