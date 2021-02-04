Deb Apicella, Fayette County’s chief deputy treasurer of eight years, has announced her candidacy to succeed the late county treasurer Nancy Lee Wilson.
Apicella, a Democrat who has worked in the office for 15 years, is a lifelong county resident and lives in Menallen Township.
She has 19 years of experience in county government, including four years as a confidential secretary in the commissioners office.
Through her years of work, Apicella said she acquired knowledge of how county government operates, in particular the importance and intricacies of the treasurer’s office.
“I have diligently learned and acquired the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively run this multifunctional office, and am truly qualified to hit the ground running,” she said. “My hard work, dedication to the taxpayers and proven leadership have helped this office run efficiently and effectively over the years. I’m ready, willing and able to take the next step without missing a beat,” he said.
As chief deputy, she interacts with county departments, residents, local governments and state agencies.
Other duties include:
n Receiving and processing all incoming funds for Fayette County
n Reconciling numerous bank accounts and ensuring they balance
n Dealing extensively with the county’s 42 tax collectors to verify and give receipts for collected taxes, and sending confirmation to the county’s tax assessment office
n Collecting and managing current-year real estate and per capita taxes for the cities of Connellsville and Uniontown, and Ohiopyle Borough.
n Serving as a state agent for issuing hunting, fishing and dog licenses
Apicella is a graduate of the former St. John’s High School in Uniontown and has been married to Mel Apicella for 42 years. The couple has four children: Jennifer, David, Regina and Nicholas.
