The following unofficial results in contested races were released by the Fayette County Election Bureau as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The most updated numbers include results from 73 of the county’s 77 voting precincts. These totals {span}do not{/span} include ballots that had to be counted by hand because they were unable to be scanned.
Unless otherwise specified there was one nomination open in each of the below contested races.
Fayette County row offices
Recorder of Deeds - R
Jon Marietta: 2,346
Kathy Flowers: 1,689
Treasurer – D
Deb Apicella: 6,297
Mike Zimcosky: 3,669
Jury Commissioner – D
Trinette R. Cunningham: 5,743
Mike Bartock: 4,321
Magisterial District Judge - Uniontown
Jason A. Cox: 471 (D); 149 (R)
Trace Thomas: 385 (D); 15 (R)
Mayor
Perryopolis – D
Mark W. Plewniak: 124
Charles Bud Petrosky: 112
Councils
Brownsville (three seats) – D
Kasandra Ward: 140
Tracy Sheehan Zivkovich: 133
Michael Walters: 128
Robin Michelle Murray: 58
Amy Bricker: 45
Uniontown (two seats) – D
Vincent L. Winfrey Sr.: 649
Jared Billy: 376
Martin Gatti: 237
Supervisors
Bullskin Township – R
Matthew Keefer: 125
Brian Fabian: 116
Carl Butler: 94
Adam E. Ritenour: 67
Dunbar Township – R
George Stash III: 113
Robert A. Maloy: 50
Chuck Clark: 38
Franklin Township – D
Alan Price: 80
Roger A. Guthrie: 67
Keith A. Hager: 37
Stephen Luczki: 33
Franklin Township – R
Louis Zuzak: 92
Greg Dean: 84
German Township – D
Floyd Buster Gladman: 410
Bob Belch: 146
Henry Clay Township – R
Nathan R. Kohlmeyer: 62
William A. Hayden: 44
James Rodney Martin: 20
Nicholson Township – D
John Black: 135
Mike Porupski: 75
Bill Reicholf: 35
North Union Township – R
Patrick Livingston: 243
Dan Lovis: 94
Redstone Township – D
James Bashour: 445
Randy R. Pellick: 181
South Union Township – D
Robert Schiffbauer: 722
Louis A. Agostini: 615
South Union Township – R
Paul Richardson: 278
Lawrence Roberts: 84
Springfield Township – R
Andrew Scott Bigam: 48
Ryan F. Ritenour: 40
Steve Williams: 15
Springhill Township – D
Mark E. Dunham: 79
Frank Lisaukis: 68
Auditors
Georges Township, 6-year term – D
Douglas Hillard: 300
Benjamin Eicher: 283
Georges Township, 2-year term – D
Benjamin Eicher: 301
Alan Moody: 234
Inspector of elections
Uniontown 7 – D
Patricia A. Buchko: 63
Kathleen Voelker: 51
Brownsville 1 – D
Joanne Bogorae: 38
Anna Stump: 15
Brownsville 2 – D
Bonita Jo Zosky: 50
Donna J. Novak: 23
Brownsville 3 – D
Irene Kurtz: 53
William Huey: 15
Georges Township 3 – D
Carol Clay: 216
Bernice Sesler: 27
North Union Township 1 – D
Christina A. DeFrank: 141
Gwendolyn O. Ridgley: 84
Tax collector
Washington Township – D
Georgette M. McGavitt: 211
Kylie Reppert: 149
School boards
Albert Gallatin Area, 4-year term (four seats) – D
Ryan J. Porupski: 1,110
Douglas Sholtis: 938
Jamey L. Capozza: 881
Eric Miller: 881
Michael F. Dunham: 774
Paul M. Dunham: 712
Phillip W. Jones: 645
Albert Gallatin Area, 4-year term (four seats) – R
Ryan J. Porupski: 569
Eric Miller: 447
Douglas Sholtis: 391
Jamey L. Capozza: 338
Paul M. Dunham: 337
Michael F. Dunham: 309
Phillip W. Jones: 293
Albert Gallatin Area, 2-year term (two seats) – D
Jamey L. Capozza: 876
Douglas Sholtis: 852
Paul M. Dunham: 733
Phillip W. Jones: 617
Albert Gallatin Area, 2-year term (two seats) – R
Douglas Sholtis: 422
Paul M. Dunham: 406
Jamey L. Capozza: 387
Brownsville Area (four seats) – D
Ronald C. Dellarose Jr.: 811
Richard A. Gates: 694
Jenifer O’Hern: 565
Susan Zupich: 499
Peggy Gursky: 486
Lisa Synuria: 480
Danielle R. Brown: 331
James A. Brooks: 206
Brownsville Area (four seats) – R
Ronald C. Dellarose Jr.: 190
Richard A. Gates: 161
Jenifer O’Hern: 152
Susan Zupich: 136
Peggy Gursky: 120
Lisa Synuria: 103
Danielle R. Brown: 95
Connellsville Area (four seats) – D
PJ Carte: 670
Bob Renzi: 1,039
Dave Panzella: 920
Debbie Shubert-Trader: 801
Michael Coughenour: 766
Michael J. Omatick: 748
David J. Martray: 692
Donald Grenaldo: 560
Randy S. Weibl: 393
James Moore: 231
Connellsville Area (four seats) – R
Dave Panzella: 576
Michael Coughenour: 519
Bob Renzi: 513
David J. Martray: 367
Michael J. Omatick: 347
PJ Carte: 343
Debbie Shubert-Trader: 324
Donald Grenaldo: 307
Randy S. Weibl: 254
James Moore: 192
Laurel Highlands, 4-year term (four seats) – D
Tom Landman: 1,257
Bev Beal: 1,161
Edward Kolencik Jr.: 998
Kenneth Meadows: 814
Bill Elias: 696
James A. Hercik: 648
Brandi Kalich: 560
Daniel B. Hoff: 457
Randy Ramond: 380
Charles J. Michael: 374
David W. McDonald: 319
Vicki Mitchell: 278
Howard Holesapple: 194
Charles M. Fields Sr.: 167
Laurel Highlands, 4-year term (four seats) – R
Tom Landman: 497
Bev Beal: 423
Edward Kolencik Jr.: 331
Randy Ramond: 307
Kenneth Meadows: 252
Bill Elias: 240
Brandi Kalich: 233
James A. Hercik: 203
Daniel B. Hoff: 187
Charles J. Michael: 166
David W. McDonald: 145
Howard Holesapple: 112
Vicki Mitchell: 101
Laurel Highlands, 2-year term – D
Kenneth J. Meadows: 573
Amber Shipley: 537
James A. Hercik: 433
Charles L. Michael: 290
Daniel B. Hoff: 235
Laurel Highlands, 2-year term – R
Kenneth J. Meadows: 228
Amber Shipley: 181
Daniel B. Hoff: 152
James A. Hercik: 133
Charles L. Michael: 123
Uniontown Area (four seats) – D
William Rittenhouse Jr.: 978
Terry L. Dawson: 840
Pamela Neill: 775
Don Rugola: 732
Melissa E. Schell: 717
Bill Collier: 581
Uniontown Area (four seats) – R
William Rittenhouse Jr.: 517
Melissa E. Schell: 389
Don Rugola: 381
Terry L. Dawson: 367
Pamela Neill: 322
Bill Collier: 302
