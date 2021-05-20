The following unofficial results in contested races were released by the Fayette County Election Bureau as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The most updated numbers include results from 73 of the county’s 77 voting precincts. These totals {span}do not{/span} include ballots that had to be counted by hand because they were unable to be scanned.

Unless otherwise specified there was one nomination open in each of the below contested races.

Fayette County row offices

Recorder of Deeds - R

Jon Marietta: 2,346

Kathy Flowers: 1,689

Treasurer – D

Deb Apicella: 6,297

Mike Zimcosky: 3,669

Jury Commissioner – D

Trinette R. Cunningham: 5,743

Mike Bartock: 4,321

Magisterial District Judge - Uniontown

Jason A. Cox: 471 (D); 149 (R)

Trace Thomas: 385 (D); 15 (R)

Mayor

Perryopolis – D

Mark W. Plewniak: 124

Charles Bud Petrosky: 112

Councils

Brownsville (three seats) – D

Kasandra Ward: 140

Tracy Sheehan Zivkovich: 133

Michael Walters: 128

Robin Michelle Murray: 58

Amy Bricker: 45

Uniontown (two seats) – D

Vincent L. Winfrey Sr.: 649

Jared Billy: 376

Martin Gatti: 237

Supervisors

Bullskin Township – R

Matthew Keefer: 125

Brian Fabian: 116

Carl Butler: 94

Adam E. Ritenour: 67

Dunbar Township – R

George Stash III: 113

Robert A. Maloy: 50

Chuck Clark: 38

Franklin Township – D

Alan Price: 80

Roger A. Guthrie: 67

Keith A. Hager: 37

Stephen Luczki: 33

Franklin Township – R

Louis Zuzak: 92

Greg Dean: 84

German Township – D

Floyd Buster Gladman: 410

Bob Belch: 146

Henry Clay Township – R

Nathan R. Kohlmeyer: 62

William A. Hayden: 44

James Rodney Martin: 20

Nicholson Township – D

John Black: 135

Mike Porupski: 75

Bill Reicholf: 35

North Union Township – R

Patrick Livingston: 243

Dan Lovis: 94

Redstone Township – D

James Bashour: 445

Randy R. Pellick: 181

South Union Township – D

Robert Schiffbauer: 722

Louis A. Agostini: 615

South Union Township – R

Paul Richardson: 278

Lawrence Roberts: 84

Springfield Township – R

Andrew Scott Bigam: 48

Ryan F. Ritenour: 40

Steve Williams: 15

Springhill Township – D

Mark E. Dunham: 79

Frank Lisaukis: 68

Auditors

Georges Township, 6-year term – D

Douglas Hillard: 300

Benjamin Eicher: 283

Georges Township, 2-year term – D

Benjamin Eicher: 301

Alan Moody: 234

Inspector of elections

Uniontown 7 – D

Patricia A. Buchko: 63

Kathleen Voelker: 51

Brownsville 1 – D

Joanne Bogorae: 38

Anna Stump: 15

Brownsville 2 – D

Bonita Jo Zosky: 50

Donna J. Novak: 23

Brownsville 3 – D

Irene Kurtz: 53

William Huey: 15

Georges Township 3 – D

Carol Clay: 216

Bernice Sesler: 27

North Union Township 1 – D

Christina A. DeFrank: 141

Gwendolyn O. Ridgley: 84

Tax collector

Washington Township – D

Georgette M. McGavitt: 211

Kylie Reppert: 149

School boards

Albert Gallatin Area, 4-year term (four seats) – D

Ryan J. Porupski: 1,110

Douglas Sholtis: 938

Jamey L. Capozza: 881

Eric Miller: 881

Michael F. Dunham: 774

Paul M. Dunham: 712

Phillip W. Jones: 645

Albert Gallatin Area, 4-year term (four seats) – R

Ryan J. Porupski: 569

Eric Miller: 447

Douglas Sholtis: 391

Jamey L. Capozza: 338

Paul M. Dunham: 337

Michael F. Dunham: 309

Phillip W. Jones: 293

Albert Gallatin Area, 2-year term (two seats) – D

Jamey L. Capozza: 876

Douglas Sholtis: 852

Paul M. Dunham: 733

Phillip W. Jones: 617

Albert Gallatin Area, 2-year term (two seats) – R

Douglas Sholtis: 422

Paul M. Dunham: 406

Jamey L. Capozza: 387

Brownsville Area (four seats) – D

Ronald C. Dellarose Jr.: 811

Richard A. Gates: 694

Jenifer O’Hern: 565

Susan Zupich: 499

Peggy Gursky: 486

Lisa Synuria: 480

Danielle R. Brown: 331

James A. Brooks: 206

Brownsville Area (four seats) – R

Ronald C. Dellarose Jr.: 190

Richard A. Gates: 161

Jenifer O’Hern: 152

Susan Zupich: 136

Peggy Gursky: 120

Lisa Synuria: 103

Danielle R. Brown: 95

Connellsville Area (four seats) – D

PJ Carte: 670

Bob Renzi: 1,039

Dave Panzella: 920

Debbie Shubert-Trader: 801

Michael Coughenour: 766

Michael J. Omatick: 748

David J. Martray: 692

Donald Grenaldo: 560

Randy S. Weibl: 393

James Moore: 231

Connellsville Area (four seats) – R

Dave Panzella: 576

Michael Coughenour: 519

Bob Renzi: 513

David J. Martray: 367

Michael J. Omatick: 347

PJ Carte: 343

Debbie Shubert-Trader: 324

Donald Grenaldo: 307

Randy S. Weibl: 254

James Moore: 192

Laurel Highlands, 4-year term (four seats) – D

Tom Landman: 1,257

Bev Beal: 1,161

Edward Kolencik Jr.: 998

Kenneth Meadows: 814

Bill Elias: 696

James A. Hercik: 648

Brandi Kalich: 560

Daniel B. Hoff: 457

Randy Ramond: 380

Charles J. Michael: 374

David W. McDonald: 319

Vicki Mitchell: 278

Howard Holesapple: 194

Charles M. Fields Sr.: 167

Laurel Highlands, 4-year term (four seats) – R

Tom Landman: 497

Bev Beal: 423

Edward Kolencik Jr.: 331

Randy Ramond: 307

Kenneth Meadows: 252

Bill Elias: 240

Brandi Kalich: 233

James A. Hercik: 203

Daniel B. Hoff: 187

Charles J. Michael: 166

David W. McDonald: 145

Howard Holesapple: 112

Vicki Mitchell: 101

Laurel Highlands, 2-year term – D

Kenneth J. Meadows: 573

Amber Shipley: 537

James A. Hercik: 433

Charles L. Michael: 290

Daniel B. Hoff: 235

Laurel Highlands, 2-year term – R

Kenneth J. Meadows: 228

Amber Shipley: 181

Daniel B. Hoff: 152

James A. Hercik: 133

Charles L. Michael: 123

Uniontown Area (four seats) – D

William Rittenhouse Jr.: 978

Terry L. Dawson: 840

Pamela Neill: 775

Don Rugola: 732

Melissa E. Schell: 717

Bill Collier: 581

Uniontown Area (four seats) – R

William Rittenhouse Jr.: 517

Melissa E. Schell: 389

Don Rugola: 381

Terry L. Dawson: 367

Pamela Neill: 322

Bill Collier: 302

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.