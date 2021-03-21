A Georges Township Democrat announced his candidacy for Fayette County jury commissioner.
Mike Bartock, owner and operator of Bartock’s Hauling and Backhoe Service, said he is known by both the business community and county leaders as ethical and hard-working. He pledged to bring his experience and work ethic to the office.
Jury commissioners have a number of duties, including providing a diverse pool of qualified jurors for county criminal and civil trials.
Bartock formerly served as a Georges Township supervisor from 2000 to 2010, and as a code enforcement officer and constable from 1989 to 2000. After resigning his supervisor’s position, Bartock took a position with Atlas/Chevron.
Raised in South Union Township, he graduated from Laurel Highlands High School in 1981, and currently serves on the board of directors for the Fayette County Career and Technology Institute.
Bartock is married to Susan Lytle Bartock. The couple has two adult sons, Eric of South Union Township and Mark of North Union Township.
