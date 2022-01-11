A bill to ensure voting precincts across Pennsylvania have enough ballots to accommodate in-person voters has been approved by the House State Government Committee.
State Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis, introduced the legislation after voting precincts in several areas of the state, including Fayette and Westmoreland counties, ran out of ballots in the May 2021 primary election.
“It’s unconscionable that a voter would show up to cast his or her ballot only to be told there aren’t any left,” Warner said. “There is no excuse for ballot shortages in any election, and my bill will make sure this never happens again.”
House Bill 1614 would require enough ballots to be printed and supplied to each precinct for 50% of all registered voters in that precinct in each party for a primary election, and 100% of all registered voters in that precinct for a general election. Each of these numbers could be reduced by the number of registered voters in an election district that have requested an absentee or mail-in ballot.
The measure now goes to the full House for consideration.
