U.S. Senator Bob Casey, D-Lackawanna County, has been named one of the vice chairmen for the Democratic National Convention.
In that role, Casey will help secure the nomination of former Vice President Joe Biden as the Democratic Party’s nominee for the 2020 presidential race against President Donald Trump.
“I was proud to endorse Joe Biden for president on the first day of his campaign, and I’m honored to serve as a vice chairman at the Democratic National Convention that will secure his position as our Democratic nominee,” Casey said. “Our nation simply cannot afford another four years of President Trump’s broken promises and corporate giveaways when the stakes are so high for working families, children, and seniors. The American people know Joe Biden well. He has spent a lifetime fighting battles on behalf of hard-working Americans while ensuring our values and interests are represented abroad, first in the United States Senate and later as vice president. At this make-or-break moment for our nation, we can count on Joe Biden to take his experience and strength of character to the White House and work to raise wages for working families, provide a better future for our children, and restore America’s standing in the world. The choice on Nov. 3 couldn’t be more clear.”
Casey endorsed Biden for president in April 2019, and has been one of the earliest and strongest supporters of the campaign.
