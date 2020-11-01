In the 49th Legislative District, a former borough councilman is taking on the two-term incumbent.
Vying for the state House seat are incumbent state Rep. Bud Cook, 64, of West Pike Run Township, and Democrat Randy Barli, 65, of Coal Center.
The district is comprised of parts of Fayette and Washington counties.
Cook, running for his third term, said he would continue to focus his efforts on promoting the district and its resources.
“The question we’re going to be asking going forward is ‘Why not here?’” Cook said of the 49th.
Cook said the district has much to offer including recreation, excellent schools, low crime and affordability.
“So we need to promote that,” he said.
The Monongahela River is one the greatest assets, he said, noting municipalities along the river are either working on or have upgraded boat launches.
“People are seeing that recreating is a good investment on a lot of levels,” Cook said, adding that other municipalities can focus on their parks. “We have to focus on what we have and turn the page on what we don’t have.”
He said he will continue defend constitutional rights, and push for government transparency and accountability, but said he’s concerned with what he calls the “weaponization” of government.
“It’s too big and in some cases, not in all the cases, the bureaucracy is used to punish people,” Cook said. “We’re going to look how to make it more efficient, accountable, transparent and efficient — and I said ‘efficient’ twice.”
Barli, meanwhile, said he felt the biggest issue facing not just the district but the country is related to concerns about COVID-19.
“The CDC’s scientific guidelines need followed by choice and law, prior to any further disasters, leading to the quick distribution of a safe and effective future vaccine,” said Barli, a Coal Center councilman of 10 years and a Democrat committeeman for 20 years.
Barli said he’d also work to address economic conditions for families and businesses.
“Economic conditions have needed solved for many decades, just look at our communities and families for the proof,” Barli said.
He added that the district will be the starting point for all areas of solutions by attracting business and employment ventures with family-friendly legislation that he said won’t be overlooked.
“We simply will legislate offers that can’t be refused,” Barli said.
