Bud Cook, the incumbent state representative for the 49th Legislative District, appears to have won the Republican party nod in his bid for a third term in office.
According to unofficial election results posted by the Department of State, Cook received 2,825 votes and challenger Anthony Bottino received 1,821 votes.
Cook, of West Pike Run Township, bested Bottino in both Fayette and Washington counties.
The district covers Franklin, Jefferson and Washington townships and Belle Vernon, Fayette City and Newell boroughs in Fayette County.
The Washington County portion of the district encompasses the city of Monongahela; Carroll, Fallowfield, North Bethlehem, West Bethlehem and West Pike Run townships; and the boroughs of Allenport, Beallsville, Bentleyville, California, Charleroi, Coal Center, Cokeburg, Deemston, Donora, Dunlevy, Elco, Ellsworth, Long Branch, Marianna, New Eagle, North Charleroi, Roscoe, Speers, Stockdale, Twilight and West Brownsville.
Election bureaus in both counties continue to count absentee, mail-in and provisional ballots.
Cook will now face off against Randy Barli, a Coal Center Democrat who was unopposed for his party’s nod in Tuesday’s primary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.