Joseph (Joe) P. D’Andrea is running for reelection to the school board in Laurel Highlands School District.
He has cross-filed and will appear on both the Democratic and Republican ballots in the May primary.
He has been a resident of Laurel Highlands School District for the past 32 years, and has been a school director for the past three years. He was instrumental in several safety measures installed and instituted in the district's schools.
D’Andrea has been a private investigator for the past five years. Prior to that, he was a Pennsylvania state police trooper, and retired after 31 years of service. He attained the rank of lieutenant prior to retiring in 2018.
He has been the president of the Gifts for Kids of Fayette County charity affiliated with the Pennsylvania State Police for the past 26 years. D’Andrea is presently on the boards of the Fayette County Drug and Alcohol Commission Inc. and the Fayette County Career Technical Institute.
D’Andrea is a graduate of California University of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. While with the state police, he was a collision analysis and reconstruction specialist and testified many times in court as an expert witness.
As a sergeant at the state police station in Uniontown, D’Andrea spearheaded the placement of floor plans for all of the Fayette County schools in the police cars for active shooter guidance.
D’Andrea believes in a safe educational environment for children. He also believes in the best curriculum and staff that we can fiscally have without overburdening tax payers, and that hiring the most qualified person for all positions is a good start. He believes parents have stake in the education of their children and should take an active part in that education.
The biggest problem for schools today are funding, and the lingering effects of the covid pandemic. The social and mental stress placed on our students from the pandemic must be addressed as we move forward.
D’Andrea has been married to his wife, former Laurel Highlands School Director Jamie Miller-D’Andrea, for the past 30 years. Both of his children graduated from Laurel Highlands High School. His son is a state trooper and his daughter is presently in medical school.
Why Choose Home Warehouse?
Before you go to the big box store, come see us for better service, better prices, and our knowledgeable sales staff. Home Warehouse has access to hundreds of brands and products to customize your home. Need a contractor for your project? We will recommend a trus…
Uniontown Shopping Center businesses include:
Aaron'a
Anytime Fitness
Cash & More
Cricket Wireless
Family Dollar
Get A Hobby
H&R Block
Leafia Tobacco
McDonalds
Nails Pro
One Main Financial
Pizza Louie's
PNC Bank
Rite Aid
Shamrock Carpet
Speedy Furniture
Subway
T-Mobile
Tractor Suppl…
Laurel Highlands Insurance Group is a premier Multi Line Insurance Agency dedicated to providing Fayette and surrounding County residents with Erie Insurance for Auto, Home, Business, and Life insurance. We are here to provide service that is "near perfect as humanly possible to every client…
Wood and Coal Stoves & Furnaces. Gass and Pellet Heating Products
Bill’s Wood Stoves offers fireplace and stove sales for Uniontown, PA, and the surrounding areas. We offer a wide variety of fireplaces, fireplace inserts, and stoves for area homes and businesses. Whether you a…
Our credit union is member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution. Our purpose is to improve the financial strength and stability of our members by educating them and offering them opportunities to achieve their financial goals. We will seek to maintain long-term financial safety at the…
Meloni's Fine Italian Restaurant
Owned and Operated by Uniontown Locals Joe & Larry Georgiana. Meloni's is built on tradition and great homemade food. While Meloni's is known for it's Italian cooking, the restaurant offers a wide variety of menu items, including fresh seafood…
At El Patron Mexican Restaurant we offer an unique insight in to Mexican cuisine. Everything is made from scratch everyday. The atmosphere in El Patron is friendly, family orientated and children are always welcome,We serve unlimited complimentary chips & salsa.You can find extensive dri…
Medved Moving and Storage Co.
Residential - Commercial - Industrial - Fine Arts - Pianos
Medved Moving and Storage is a full-service business providing quality moving and storage services to customers in Fayette County and the surrounding area. Since 1975, we have been providi…
In business for over 40 years! My background and achievements include: Legion of Honor Qualifier; Silver Scroll Qualifier; Millionaire Club Qualifier; National Convention Qualifier; Masonic Lodge; Long Time Local Resident; Crystal of Excellence Qualifier and Ambassador Travel Qualifier.Our m…
One of the things I like best about working with Allstate is the variety of products and services I can offer my customers. More than insurance, I can offer a variety of products to address their financial concerns - such as saving for a child's education or retirement. rnI can help you unde…
Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications offers full-service auto electrical and communication repair. Founded in 1976, Murray Auto Electric & Radio Communications is a family owned business with two locations to serve you: Delmont and Ford City, Pennsylvania.
Ford City: 724-763-9…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.