Fayette County party leaders are eyeing two county-level races in Tuesday’s general election.
Seats for the county’s recorder of deeds and treasurer, both four-year terms, are each contested.
Democrat Tracie L. Vargo and Republican Jon Marietta are vying for recorder of deeds and Democrat Deb Apicella and Republican Melissa Tzan are vying for the treasurer’s seat.
Vargo is the only incumbent running.
George Rattay, chairman of the Fayette County Democratic Party, said between Vargo and Apicella, the two hold a combined 40 years of experience with Apicella holding the title of deputy treasurer.
“Anyone can run for office, but they need knowledge of what the office consists of,” Rattay said.
William Kozlovich, chairman of the Fayette County Republican Party, said people need to be elected to offices that can bring good, fiscal care of taxpayers’ money while improving services in those offices.
“The smaller, regional elections are where you feel results immediately,” Kozlovich said. “Everybody wants to vote for the president, but many people don’t realize how important local elections are.”
While Kozlovich said the contested row office races provide a good opportunity to give Republicans more seats in the courthouse, he’s also paying attention to statewide judicial races.
They include one 10-year term for justice of the Supreme Court with Democrat Maria McLaughlin running against Republican Kevin Brobson; one 10-year term for judge of the Superior Court with Democrat Timika Lane running against Republican Megan Sullvan; two 10-year term seats for judge of the Commonwealth Court including Democrats Lori A. Dumas and David Lee Spurgeon and Republicans Stacy Marie Wallace and Drew Compton.
Billie Jo Guthrie, deputy director of the county’s election bureau, said she’s anticipating an average voter turnout for Tuesday, mainly because there are not many heated races.
Guthrie assured voters that the ballots have bar codes and all the equipment has been tested.
During the May election, more than 6,000 ballots were not scanned because some Republican ballots did not have bar codes printed on them.
Votes from those unscanned ballots were manually entered into a voting machine, printed out and then scanned and counted.
Guthrie said they’ve sent out 6,562 mail-in ballots and nearly 4,000 had been returned as of late last week. Voters can turn in a mail-in ballot in person until 8 p.m. on election night at the election bureau.
Rattay said he wants to see drop boxes available in Fayette County for voters to drop off their ballot, similar to those available in neighboring Westmoreland County.
Guthrie said any voter who received a mail-in ballot and would rather vote in person, can take their entire ballot packet with them to their polling place and surrender the ballot before voting in person.
The election bureau is still looking for people to take part in last-minute training the day before the election to work at a few polling places in need of workers on Election Day. Anyone interested can call the election bureau at 724-430-1289 and ask for Cheryl Karol.
Along with a need for more workers to come out, both party chairs are encouraging everyone to come out and vote.
“You got to exercise your right to vote,” Kozlovich said. “Get your voice heard.”
