State Rep. Matt Dowling, R-Uniontown, announced he will seek a third term representing the 51st Legislative District.
“The challenges we face recovering from the pandemic and the liberal overreach that occurred during it require consistent conservative leadership now more than ever,” Dowling said in a release. “I will return to Harrisburg and continue to give our community a strong voice, to fight for the jobs we need, election integrity, a better education system, and the protection of our Constitutional Rights.”
Dowling said he has worked hard to keep his promises, chief among them to bring common sense to Harrisburg.
“I approach every issue with a simple goal: do what is right for the people I serve and focus on achieving results,” Dowling said. “That is why, for example, I fought so hard to safely re-open small businesses when the governor unfairly shut them down. Our families need their jobs and no elected official should be able to unilaterally take them away.”
During his tenure, Dowling said he has been a strong conservative voice to control spending, hold the line on taxes and ensure sensible and predictable regulation while still freeing the private sector to do what it does best. He has also worked in a bipartisan manner to protect the constitutional rights of every Pennsylvanian.
Dowling said he has also helped secure grant money for the communities he represents in Fayette and Somerset counties for infrastructure and public safety needs, and economic growth programs.
Additionally, Dowling said he has focused on ensuring strong constituent services and been actively involved in the community.
A native of the 51st District, Dowling said he looks forward to getting out in the community more following severe injuries he sustained in a recent car accident that was caused by a medical incident related to his diabetes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.