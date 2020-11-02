An incumbent and relative political newcomer are running for the seat in the 51st District.
Republican state Rep. Matthew Dowling, 35, of Uniontown is seeking his third, two-year term in office. He’s being challenged by Democrat Kevin Jones, a 52-year-old Fairchance resident. The district covers a large portion of Fayette County, and part of Somerset County.
Dowling has been vocal in his opposition of some mandates associated with COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Gov. Tom Wolf, helping to push through legislation to help the restaurant and tourism industries impacted by the virus.
That package of bills was vetoed by Wolf, a Democrat.
Since March, when shutdowns began and restrictions were implemented, Dowling said the lion’s share of his work has been helping constituents navigate the state’s unemployment system.
“Sadly, some of those we have been tracking and working on still await payment from the Department of Labor and Industry,” he said. “In my next term, I intend to work to ensure the administration streamlines processes and agencies are held accountable to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse and to help those in greatest need.”
Dowling said lawmakers must address COVID-19 restrictions, as one of the district’s largest industries is tourism. He said the legislature needs to work in a bipartisan, intergovernmental way that eliminates duplication of services, reduces mandates and restrictions, and prioritizes the needs of communities and the commonwealth.
“As a member of the General Assembly, I will continue to try to work with the governor, the senate, and house Democrats to find solutions to safely reopen Pennsylvania,” Dowling said. “My constituents are not looking for a ‘new normal’ — they want to be back to business as usual and they need to be able to provide for their families.”
Infrastructure also remains a major issue in the district, he said.
“Our infrastructure is aging, and COVID has caused decreased tax revenues for all layers of government,” he said. “We will have to work to find funding, while holding the line on taxes and spending, to get the most important infrastructure projects done.”
Jones, a retired teacher and business owner as well as a past candidate for county commissioner, said his experience allows him to focus on constituent services and will help him manage an office and staff so that nobody walks away hearing the words, “We can’t do that”.
“Everyone needs help, no matter what their situation is,” Jones said, adding that his work with Fayette County Head Start helping families navigate through paperwork from state government is also a plus.
To Jones, the top issue facing the district is the need for jobs. He said he wants to see the industrial parks from south of Meyersdale in Somerset County to Fayette County full of industrial, life-sustaining, family-creating and home-buying jobs.
His second issue is ensuring the availability of high-speed internet available in the district – not just for businesses, but for people at their homes. Jones said people must redefine what they consider “infrastructure” to include high-speed internet.
“People work at home in the modern world,” Jones said. “We need that high-speed internet access to catch up to what’s available in more urban areas.”
The property tax system is also in dire need of reform, he said.
To address those issues, Jones said people who have strong negotiation skills must go to Harrisburg to work with both political parties to find common solutions.
“It’s a bad move to have someone who only speaks for their party,” Jones said.
If additional COVID-19 recovery funds become available next year, Jones said the district needs a representative who will go after the money for the 51st.
“Make sure we get our fair share,” Jones said. “We can’t be left behind or forgotten.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.