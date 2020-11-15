As a member of the House State Government Committee, Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, will be part of the bipartisan committee that is undertaking a comprehensive review of the process used for and legitimate questions about the integrity of the 2020 election.
“All legal votes should be counted, and the Pennsylvania General Assembly has a constitutional duty to prescribe the legal process of all elections within the commonwealth. Serious and valid concerns have been raised, and we need to review them to ensure they don’t happen again,” Dowling stated.
State House Republicans believe that rulings by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and guidance documents issued by the Pennsylvania Department of State removed numerous safeguards provided by the Election Code and have undermined many Pennsylvanians’ confidence in the fairness of this election. As a result, the caucus continues to monitor reported incidents of voting-related misconduct.
“This committee will not interfere with 2020 election results. Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler has already called on Gov. Tom Wolf for a full audit,” said Dowling. “This committee’s mission is to review how the election was conducted, not interfere with the results. Pennsylvanians and Americans deserve an Election Code that disincentivizes fraud, provides for election security and is respectful of the needs of the counties. It should also be devoid of partisanship.”
Members of the committee will avoid all communication and political activities with campaigns – other than their own – to maintain impartiality.
If someone believes there was a violation of state law, it could be reported to the local district attorney or the Pennsylvania Attorney General. The Pennsylvania Department of State also has a hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772). If someone believes that there has been a violation of federal campaign law, information about where and how to report it is available at https://www.fbi.gov/tips.
Finally, anyone who encountered suspected fraud or irregularities during the election to which he or she is prepared to swear an affidavit is asked to email the House State Government Committee at 2020Election@pahousegop.com. Include a brief description, as well as your name, address, email address and phone number.
