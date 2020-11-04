Even with some mail-in ballots yet to be counted, three local state representatives have retained their seats, according to unofficial results posted by the Department of State.
51st Legislative District (parts of Fayette and Somerset counties)
Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, received 18,823 votes, besting Democrat Kevin Jones, who took 8,308 votes.
Dowling thanked voters for an opportunity to go back to representing them in these trying times.
“It is an honor and a privilege to have been able to serve you all in Harrisburg and at home for the past four years, and it is humbling to be sent back for two more years to do your work – the people’s work,” Dowling said. “Now, today with your vote of confidence and nearly 70% of the vote I will go back to Harrisburg and continue to represent you.”
He said when he first ran for office, he was committed to the idea of providing a better Pennsylvania for the future generations. Part of that involved making difficult decisions that would allow him to hold the line on taxes and spending.
“I knew that we would need to work to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse in our human services,” Dowling said. “I would have never guessed that we would be struck by something as detrimental as COVID-19.”
Dowling said what is done from this point forward will be remembered for generations.
“We need to safely reopen businesses,” he said. “We need to allow people to earn a decent living and put food on their tables. We need to protect the most vulnerable.”
However, Dowling said, the future is bright as the state has a lot going for it and a day is coming when everyone will return to a normal life — not a “new normal” life.
“Our forefathers and ancestors here in Southwestern Pennsylvania knew what it was like to work hard and to emerge victorious,” Dowling said. “We are people with grit, people that can withstand the winter and rise like an Easter lily in Spring. We will rise again.”
52nd Legislative District (parts of Fayette and Westmoreland counties)
Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis, had 20,013 votes cast for him, receiving 72.3% of the vote.
His Democrat opponent, Harry Young Cochran, received 27.6% of the vote totaling 7,640 in both counties.
“I would like to personally thank the voters of Fayette and Westmoreland counties,” Warner said. “It is an honor to once again serve as their representative in Harrisburg.”
Warner said the margin of victory in the race was “very humbling”.
“However, regardless of election results, it was very encouraging to see such a high voter turnout at the polls.”
Warner said the top issue the district faces is addressing the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
He added that representatives must continue to strive to adequately fund volunteer fire departments and EMS providers, battle the drug epidemic and continue to work to provide good family sustaining jobs in the area.”
49th Legislative District (parts of Fayette and Washington counties)
Rep. Bud Cook, R-West Pike Run, received 63.7% of the vote and a total of 17,617 votes; Democrat Randy Barli received 36.2% of the vote with 10,012 votes.
Cook said he wasn’t surprised by the results.
“We’re doing what the voters’ will and expectations are, so we shouldn’t be surprised to get that nod of confidence,” Cook said. “We must be doing the right things.”
Cook said he was pleased to see the enthusiasm of first-time voters, voters bringing their children and grandchildren to the polls and the large voter turnout.
“I hope that we as a society keep that passion going forward for future elections,” Cook said.
He added that he wants those in his district to know that he will continue forward with his goals of continuing to promote the 49th District as well as Southwestern Pennsylvania, bringing in grant money from Harrisburg to the district so the district can have its fair share and continuing to see a fair, accountable and transparent government in Harrisburg as well as fiscal responsibility.
