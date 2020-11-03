The following unofficial results have been reported by the Department of State. Please note: Fayette and Washington counties began counting mail-in and absentee ballots on Tuesday; Greene County will not begin counting them until Wednesday morning.
In-person votes at all 42 precincts in Greene County had been counted. In-person and mail-in votes at all 180 precincts in Washington County have been counted.
Shortly after 12:30 a.m., Fayette County reported 76 of 77 precincts have been counted. That count did not include absentee or mail-in ballots, though county officials began counting those Tuesday morning.
Additional results in Fayette County will be released at www.fayettecountypa.org/235/Election-Results. Additional statewide results will be released at www.electionreturns.pa.gov.
President
Joe Biden (D): 1,621,940 (statewide); 9,106 (Fayette County); 2,210 (Greene County)
Donald Trump (R): 2,333,167 (statewide); 34,026 (Fayette County); 10,708 (Greene County)
Jo Jorgensen (L): 50,269 (statewide); 322 (Fayette County); 137 (Greene County)
14th Congressional District (Fayette, Greene, Washington and part of Westmoreland)
William A. Marx (D): 78,456
Guy Reschenthaler (R): 170,465
49th Legislative District (Parts of Fayette and Washington counties)
Randy J. Barli (D): 8,861
Donald “Bud” Cook (R): 15,319
50th Legislative District (Greene and part of Fayette and Washington)
Pam Snyder (D): 8,378
Larry W. Yost II (R): 9,710
51st Legislative District (Parts of Fayette and Somerset)
Kevin D. Jones (D): 3,728
Matthew Dowling (R): 13,168
52nd Legislative District (Parts of Fayette and Westmoreland)
Harry Young Cochran (D): 3,615
Ryan Warner (R): 15,454
