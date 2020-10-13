The Fayette County commissioners stressed the importance of the upcoming general election, noting the election bureau has seen a huge jump in the number of mail-in ballots applications.
“The election is the highest priority at this point,” Commission Chairman Dave Lohr said during the Tuesday agenda meeting.
The commissioners said between 2,000 to 3,000 absentee ballots are typically requested during a presidential election year. So far this year, applications for 13,000 absentee and mail-in ballots have been filed, with 5,000 to 7,000 more applications expected by the Oct. 27 deadline.
Lohr said the workload for the election bureau has become so high, the commissioners and human resources department went through a list of county employees who could go to the election bureau to help out on a daily basis.
“We’re working through it, and we’re going to get it done,” Lohr said.
The demand for additional help varies daily, he said, with anywhere between two and five county employees sent to the bureau to help. When those employees are done, they return to their regular assignment.
“We want to make sure the election goes off as good as it can,” said Commissioner Vincent Vicites.
Vicites reminded those residents voting by mail to place the ballot inside the privacy envelope, which then gets placed inside the outer envelope.
If it’s not done in that way, it will be considered a “naked ballot” and will not be counted.
“Get it, fill it out and send it back,” Vicites said.
Ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3, and received no later than Friday, Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. They can also be returned in person to the election bureau.
Those who have requested a mail-in ballot can track the status of the application at www.pavoterservices.pa.gov.
Commissioner Scott Dunn said voters should include their email address to be notified by the election bureau that they have received the mail-in ballot application. They will also receive an electronic notification when the ballot has been sent out and then notified when the ballot is received.
“Putting your e-mail on will help ease your fears that the process has actually worked,” Dunn said.
“There’s been some changes this year, and we’re trying our best to make sure everything’s done right,” Lohr said. “Our election bureau is doing a great job in handling that, and our election system is going to do well.”
In other business, the commissioners placed a motion on the agenda for Thursday’s regular meeting to submit their annual application for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for community projects in nine municipalities in the county. The county’s redevelopment authority will administer the funds.
The projects include $123,398 for road reconstruction along Spruce Hollow Road Area as well as housing rehabilitation in Bullskin Township, $125,084 for sanitary sewer system improvements for West Leisenring and housing rehabilitation in Dunbar Township, and $162,541 for recreation improvements at the Regional Recreation Center and housing rehabilitation in South Union Township.
The total amount requested is $1,410,934.
The commissioners also announced two openings on the LaFayette Manor Beechword Court Board. Those interested are asked to send a letter of interest to Chief Clerk Amy Revak at 61 E. Main Street, Uniontown, Pa. 15401 or by e-mail at arevak@fayettepa.org.
