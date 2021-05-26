The process to tabulate the 5,500 ballots cast without a scanning bar code during the May 18 primary in Fayette County is accelerating, and elections officials expect to finish the count by early next week.
The county has pulled workers from various offices in the courthouse to assist the elections staff as they work in 10 teams of two people to go through each ballot without a bar code and punch the voter’s choices into an electronic voting machine.
“We’re buzzing through it pretty good,” Commissioner Scott Dunn said Tuesday.
Elections Director Larry Blosser said they expect to finish tabulating all of those defective ballots by this Tuesday, which would give the county’s board of elections enough time to certify the results. The re-canvassing, which was supposed to begin last Friday, will start today and move through the precincts that have been completed so far.
The ballots must have bar codes at the bottom of the page so the machines counting the them can decipher which race to place the tallies. Dunn said that none of the Republican ballots sent to 76 of the county’s 77 precincts had the bar codes. Only the Newell precinct had the proper bar codes, and no Democratic ballots were affected across the county as initially thought, he said.
County officials began receiving reports early on Election Day that there were problems with the Republican ballots, prompting them to send replacement ballots with bar codes to more than 30 precincts, although some voters had already cast their ballots at that point.
Citing both criminal and internal investigations that are underway, Dunn declined to comment on whether the ballots were checked for problems before they left elections office and were transported to the precincts.
Dunn said the process in counting the problem ballots began slowly last week as county officials put together a plan on how to do the process fairly and with redundancy to protect the integrity of the election.
“It took the better part of a day to get a game plan,” Dunn said.
The elections staff began counting Thursday and Friday, but county officials then decided to bring in workers from several offices in the courthouse to speed up the count and get everything done by the June 7 deadline to certify the election results.
“I told the workers, ‘We’re in crisis mode. You’re here because we need you here,’” Dunn recalls telling them when they began counting.
A reporter was permitted to observe Tuesday as the 16 to 20 county workers huddled in teams of two in a conference room next to the elections office transferring the votes from the defective ballots onto the ADA touch screen voting machines that then printed out a physical ballot with a bar to be scanned. Each team can work on about 200 ballots a day, although it was unknown how many have been counted so far, along with how many were left as of Tuesday afternoon.
The original ballot and the corrected one are then named by precinct and given matching numbers before being paper clipped together when they’re stored, Dunn said. The judges of elections and workers at each precinct hand counted the defective ballots on Election Night, so Dunn said they hope this process confirms that initial count.
“It’s being done in a manner we want to report (the results) and confirm them,” Dunn said.
While earlier concerns that some Democratic ballots were affected, both Dunn and Blosser said all of those had the proper bar codes. But there were a little more than 500 Democratic ballots with other problems, such as people “over voting,” prompting the counting machines to reject the ballot. Those can still be counted by hand in the races where the voter did not make an error filling out the ballot.
In addition to processing the ballots with the missing bar codes, the elections office is also trying to keep the rest of the counting – including write-ins and provisional votes – on schedule.
“We’re trying to keep the balls rolling for everything that needs to happen,” said Billie Jo Guthrie, the county’s deputy director of voters. “Everything else is going on schedule.”
There are several upcoming deadlines that the elections office must meet in order to certify the results by June 7 and send them to the state Department of State.
As of Tuesday morning, 34 of the 77 precincts have been fully counted, meaning those can be re-canvassed for a final county starting today. The board of elections must hold a “first signing” to certify the results June 2, so all precincts must be counted and then re-canvassed before then. The elections board then must wait five days for the “second signing” to certify the count, putting the process on the very edge of the June 7 deadline.
Dunn is confident they’ll certify the results on time. But after that, he said county officials will review what went wrong and how to prevent it again in the future.
“We need to fix the process so it doesn’t happen again,” Dunn said.
