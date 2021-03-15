The Fayette County Election Bureau has released an unofficial list of candidates who have filed to run for local offices in the May 18 municipal primary election.
The following list contains only those candidates whose party nomination is contested in May. Candidates whose party nomination is not contested on May 18, but who may face opposition in the Nov. 2 general election, are not included in this list.
Any candidate who wishes to submit an election announcement to the Herald-Standard may do so by emailing it to hsnews@heraldstandard.com with the subject line “candidate announcement.” Announcements should be no longer than 350 words. A headshot of the candidate may also be included, but is not mandatory.
Countywide
n Recorder of Deeds (vote for one): Kathy Flowers, Jon Marietta – R
n Treasurer (vote for one): Deb Apicella, Mike Zimcosky – D
n Jury Commissioner (vote for one): Mike Bartock, Trinette R. Cunningham – D
Magisterial District Judge
n City of Uniontown (vote for one): Jason A. Cox, Tray Trace Mickens – cross-filed
Cities
n Uniontown City Council (vote for two): Jared Billy, Martin Gatti, Vincent L. Winfrey Sr. – D
n Uniontown Ward 7 inspector of elections (vote for one): Patricia A. Buchko, Kathleen Voelker – D
Boroughs
n Brownsville council (vote for three): Amy Bricker, James S. Lawver, Robin Michelle Murray, Michael Walters, Kasandra Ward, Tracy Sheehan Zivkovich – D
n Brownsville Ward 1 inspector of election (vote for one): Joanne Bogorae, Anna Stump – D
n Brownsville Ward 2 inspector of election (vote for one): Donna J. Novak, Bonita Jo Zosky – D
n Brownsville Ward 3 inspector of election (vote for one): William Huey, Irene Kurtz – D
n Perryopolis mayor (vote for one): Charles Bud Petrosky, Mark W. Plewniak – D
Townships
n Bullskin Township supervisor (vote for one): Carl Butler, Brian Fabian, Matthew Keefer, Adam E. Ritenour – R
n Dunbar Township supervisor (vote for one): Chuck Clark, Robert A. Maloy, George Stash III – R
n Franklin Township supervisor (vote for one): Roger A. Guthrie, Keith A. Hager, Stephen Luczki, Alan Price – D; Greg Dean, Louis Zuzak – R
n Georges Township supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one): Samuel R. Smith, Darrell Trifiro – D; 4-year term: Todd Churby, Samuel R. Smith – D
n Georges Township auditor, 6-year term (vote for one): Benjamin Eicher, Douglas Hillard – D; 2-year term (vote for one): Benjamin Eicher, Alan Moody – D
n Georges Township inspector of election (vote for one): Carol Clay, Bernice Sesler – D
n German Township supervisor (vote for one): Bob Belch, Floyd Buster Gladman – D
n German Township constable (vote for one): Art Austin, Bob Smith – D
n Henry Clay Township supervisor (vote for one): William A. Hayden, Nathan R. Kohlmeyer, James Rodney Martin – R
n Jefferson Township supervisor (vote for one): Anthony Hela, Michael Olexa – D
n Nicholson Township supervisor (vote for one): John Black, Mike Porupski, Bill Reicholf – D
n North Union Township supervisor (vote for one): Patrick Livingstone, Dan Lovis – R
n North Union Township inspector of election (vote for one): Christina A. DeFrank, Gwendolyn O. Ridgley – D
n Redstone Township supervisor (vote for one): James Bashour, Randy R. Pellick – D
n South Union Township supervisor (vote for one): Louis A. Agostini, Robert Schiffbauer – D; Paul Richardson, Lawrence Roberts – R
n South Union Township auditor (vote for one): Lee W. England, Jillian Swaney – R
n Springfield Township supervisor (vote for one): Andrew Scott Bigam, Ryan F. Ritenour, Steve Williams – R
n Springhill Township supervisor (vote for one): Mark E. Dunham, Frank Lisaukis – D
n Washington Township tax collector (vote for one): Georgette M. McGavvitt, Kylie Reppert – D
School Directors
n Albert Gallatin Area School District, 4-year term (vote for four): Jamey L. Capozza, Michael F. Dunham, Paul M. Dunham, Phillip W. Jones, Eric Miller, Ryan J. Porupski, Douglas Sholtis, Carl Shusko – cross-filed
n Albert Gallatin Area School District, 2-year term (vote for two): Jamey L. Capozza, Paul M. Dunham, Douglas Sholtis, Carl Shusko – cross-filed; Phillip W. Jones – D
n Brownsville Area School District (vote for four): Danielle R. Brown, Ronald C. Dellarose Jr., Richard A. Gates, Peggy Gursky, Jenifer O’Hern, Lisa Synuria, Susan Zupich – cross-filed; James A. Brooks – D
n Connellsville Area School District (vote for four): PJ Carte, Michael Coughenour, Donald Grenaldo, David J. Martray, James Moore, Michael J. Omatick, Dave Panzella, Bob Renzi, Dennie Shubert-Trader, Randy S. Weibl – cross-filed
n Laurel Highlands School District, 4-year term (vote for four): Bev Beal, Bill Elias, James A. Hercik, Daniel B. Hoff, Howard Holesapple, Brandi Kalich, Edward Kolencik Jr., Tom Landman, David W. McDonald, Kenneth Meadows, Charles J. Michael, Vicki Mitchell, Randy Ramond – cross-filed; Charles M. Fields Sr. – D
n Laurel Highlands School District, 2-year term (vote for one): James A. Hercik, Daniel B. Hoff, Kenneth J. Meadows, Charles L. Michael, Amber Shipley – cross-filed
n Uniontown Area School District (vote for four): Bill Collier, Terry L. Dawson, Pamela Neill, William Rittenhouse Jr., Don Rugola, Melissa E. Schell – cross filed
