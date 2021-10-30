The following is a list of contested races that will appear on the ballot for the Tuesday, Nov. 2 election. Polls are open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
STATEWIDE OFFICES
Justice of the Supreme Court, 10-year term (vote for one)
Maria McLaughlin – D
Kevin Brobson – R
Judge of the Superior Court, 10-year term (vote for one)
Timika Lane – D
Megan Sullvan – R
Judge of the Commonwealth Court, 10-year term (vote for two)
Lori A. Dumas – D
David Lee Spurgeon – D
Stacy Marie Wallace – R
Drew Compton – R
COUNTY OFFICES
Recorder of Deeds, 4-year term (vote for one)
Tracie L. Vargo – D
Jon Marietta – R
Treasurer, 4-year term (vote for one)
Deb Apicella – D
Melissa Tzan – R
SCHOOL DIRECTORS
Albert Gallatin, 4-year term (vote for four)
Ryan J. Porupski – D/R
Douglas Sholtis – D/R
Jamey L. Capozza – D
Eric Miller – D/R
Paul M. Dunham – R
Albert Gallatin, 2-year term (vote for two)
Jamey L. Capozza – D
Douglas Sholtis – D/R
Paul M. Dunham – R
Carl Shusko - Independent
Connellsville, 4-year term (vote for four)
Bob Renzi - D/R
Dave Panzella - D/R
Debbie Shubert-Trader - D
Michael Coughenour - D/R
David J. Martray - R
Laurel Highlands, 4-year term (vote for four)
Tom Landman - D/R
Bev Beal - D/R
Edward Kolencik Jr. - D/R
Kenneth J. Meadows - D
Randy Raymond - R
Southmoreland, 4-year term (vote for four)
Brian Shipley - D/R
Stephanie Geyer - D/R
Candice Raymond - D
Duane Frund - D/R
Nicole O’Rear - R
Southmoreland, 2-year term (vote for one)
Michael Scott - D
Anthony Lizza - R
Uniontown School District, 4-year term (vote for four)
William Rittenhouse Jr. - D/R
Terry L. Dawson - D/R
Pamela Neill - D
Don Rugola - D/R
Melissa E. Schell - R
MUNICIPAL OFFICES
Brownsville Township
Inspector of Election, 4-year term (vote for one)
Seneca Weatherspoon - D
Shelly Carney - R
Connellsville City
Council, 4-year term (vote for two)
Shaun Basinger - D
Robert Topper - R
Carol L. Tiberio - R
Dunbar Twp.
Inspector of Election, 4-year term (vote for one)
Rita Baluch - D
Melanie Metzger - R
Franklin Twp.
Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)
Alan Price - D
Louis J. Zuzak - R
Tax collector, 4-year term (vote for one)
Maria E. Kelly - D
Susan Zitney - R
Georges Twp.
Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)
Darrell Trifiro - D
Nick Janesko - R
Auditor, 2-year term (vote for one)
Benjamin Eicher - D
Alan Moody - R
Henry Clay Twp.
Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)
William A. Hayden - D
Nathan R. Kohlmeyer - R
Jefferson Twp.
Inspector of Election, 4-year term (vote for one)
Geraldine Fedutes - D
Amylu Foor - R
Lower Tyrone Twp.
Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)
Jeff Hall - D
Nicholas Hodgkiss - R
Masontown
Mayor, 4-year term (vote for one)
Toni Petrus - D
Keith D. Cerqueira - R
Menallen Twp.
Auditor, 6-year term (vote for one)
Rita J. Yantko - D
Bernard F. Sandrosky, Jr. - R
North Union Twp.
Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)
Curtis Matthews - D
Patrick Livingston - R
Constable, 6-year term (vote for one)
Joe Beal - D
Kenneth Dwayne Shaffer Sr. - R
Perryopolis
Mayor, 4-year term (vote for one)
Mark W. Plewniak - D
Charles Bud Petrosky - R
Point Marion
Constable, 6-year term (vote for one)
Jack Stewart - D
Timothy J. Fowler - R
South Union Twp.
Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)
Robert Schiffbauer - D
Paul Richardson - R
Auditor, 6-year term (vote for one)
Denise Mayher - D
Jillian Swaney - R
Springfield Twp.
Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)
Roy Bowser - D
Andrew Scott Bigam - R
Inspector of Election, 4-year term (vote for one)
Anna M. Johnson - D
Donna Campbell - R
Springhill Twp.
Supervisor, 6-year term (vote for one)
Mark E. Dunham - D
Frank Lisauckis - R
Washington Twp.
Tax Collector, 4-year term (vote for one)
Georgette M. McGavitt - D
Kylie Reppert - R
Wharton Twp.
Tax Collector, 4-year term (vote for one)
Tina Dennis Nicholson - D/R
Nicki Durschlag - Collector of Taxes
RETENTION QUESTIONS
Superior Court
Shall John T. Bender be retained for an additional term as judge of the Superior Court of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania?
Shall Mary Jane Bowes be retained for an additional term as judge of the Superior Court of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania?
Commonwealth Court
Shall Anne Covey be retained for an additional term as judge of the Commonwealth Court of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania?
Shall Renee Cohn Jubelirer be retained for an additional term as judge of the Commonwealth Court of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania?
Fayette County Court
Shall Steve Leskinen be retained for an additional term as judge of the Court of Common Pleas, 14th Judicial District, Fayette County?
