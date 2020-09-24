Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower and Sheriff James Custer changed their political affiliations to Republican, they announced Thursday.
Custer and Bower joined local legislators and Republican Party leaders at a press conference to say their beliefs now aligned with Republican ideologies, especially in terms of abortion, support of military and law enforcement. They met together Sunday to change their voter registrations to Republican, Bower said.
President Donald Trump addressed Custer’s party change at his rally in Moon Township Tuesday, the second Trump rally Custer attended.
“I couldn’t have scripted any better for the President of the United States to announce my joining of the Republican Party,” he said, adding the president’s announcement “trumped” the press conference.
Bower discussed their shared backgrounds in the military, his work as a prosecutor and Custer’s background as a state trooper. He spoke about their pro-life views and support of military and law enforcement.
Bower addressed anti-police brutality protests and calls to “defund the police,” while noting local protests were peaceful. He said seven people were bused into the county for protests, and that protests can turn hostile because of “paid” protesters with political motives and members of anarchists movements “who want to destroy.”
“It is totally, totally contrary to what we believe and our values,” he said.
Oftentimes, he said police use restraint when deadly force could be justified, noting a Uniontown City Police Officer who used a taser against a man with a knife.
“You want to talk about restraint? Many officers use restraint when it comes to this,” he said.
He said a person wielding a knife can cross 20 feet in two seconds, while it takes 2 to 3 seconds for a person holding a gun to make the decision to shoot. Local law enforcement, he said, is comprised of “outstanding people.”
Custer said after the press conference the Republican Party aligns more with his beliefs now, and said he believes the Democratic Party is “sliding” toward socialism and communism.
Bower said he and Custer both voted for Trump in 2016 and will do so again in 2020.
Proud of you guys. GOD BLESS THE USA
There is a "silent majority" that is sick of the anti-American, spiteful demon-craps. Vote OUT all demon-craps! The future of our nation depends on getting patriots in office!
