While the Fayette County Election Bureau office relocates, employees will accept candidate petitions at the bureau’s Public Service Building office, 22 E. Main St., Uniontown, until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
All other services will also be performed at that building until the bureau’s move to the nearby Gallatin Bank Building is complete.
The deadline for voter registration is Monday, May 2, while the last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is Tuesday, May 10. Election Day is May 17.
For more information, contact the Fayette County Election Bureau at 724-430-1289.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.