Missing mail-in ballots requested by Fayette County voters will be in the mail by Monday following the identification of a software error.
A glitch was discovered in the state’s SURE software system that affected ballot requests processed on Sept. 29 and Oct. 10, said Fayette County Commissioner Scott Dunn. He said the state would provide a full list of the ballot requests that may have been affected. There were 1,118 applications processed Sept. 29 and 30 applications processed Oct. 10, but not all of the requests were affected.
“Some of those people did receive their ballots. We know because they’ve come in,” he said.
Some of those voters either mailed in their ballots or visited the elections bureau office in person. Elections officials will cross-reference the list of those voters who were potentially effected with those who submitted ballots, and send ballots to the remaining voters. Dunn estimated the remaining voters number 300 to 400 people, and said the figure would be more exact Monday.
The list will allow elections officials to identify everyone who did not receive a ballot, even if they did not call the elections bureau office, Dunn said.
Anyone who receives a second ballot is asked to submit only one and destroy the extra ballot. However, if a voter mistakenly turns in a second ballot, it will be flagged according to the voter identification number, and it will not be counted a second time, he said.
Anyone who submitted an online application for a mail-in ballot and did not receive it may also visit the election bureau office from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to vote in person the same day. The Fayette County Election Bureau also opened Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in order to serve as many citizens as possible.
Anyone who does not receive a mail-in ballot in a timely manner is asked to call the Fayette County Election Bureau at 724-430-1289 or email lblosser@fayettepa.org.
In Greene County, elections officials said Friday that all requested ballots have been processed, and they are keeping up with daily requests. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot or absentee is Tuesday.
District Attorney Dave Russo said there is no evidence to suggest voters should be concerned for their safety or security on Election Day.
“It has come to my attention that some have expressed concern about their safety at the polls on Election Day,” he said. “As senior chief law enforcement officer of the county, I have seen no evidence to suggest that there will be any issue with safety or security on Election Day. Therefore, I urge everyone to exercise their right to vote and please feel free and safe to go to the polls to do so.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.