The Fayette County Election Bureau recently discovered some local voters who electronically requested mail-in ballots have not received them.
County election officials said the issue was caused by the state’s SURE software system, and they are now working to fulfill the requests.
“We’re trying our best to work our way through it,” said Fayette County Commissioner David Lohr.
The issue primarily applies to online mail-in applications submitted prior to the June primary, where voters asked to permanently receive mail-in ballots. However, officials said, it may also impact some online mail-in ballot applications submitted prior to the end of September.
Lohr said he doesn’t have a number on how many voters have been affected by the issue.
Officials said no applications for mail-in ballots that were sent to the election bureau by traditional mail were affected.
Election bureau employees are in the process of mailing a replacement ballot to those who electronically requested one, but did not receive it.
In a release issued by the county, officials stressed that should a voter receive a duplicate ballot, only one will be counted. Those who previously submitted an online application and have not received a ballot may also visit the election bureau between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and vote in person the same day.
In order to better assist citizens who wish to vote in person, county officials are in the process of establishing a text alert system to cut down on wait times at the front counter.
Additionally, the election bureau, 22 E. Main St., Uniontown, will open Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., to further serve residents.
County officials said they’ve also discovered that some voters have received the incorrect ballot, or empty envelopes that did not contain a ballot at all.
Anyone experiencing those problems is asked to call the election bureau at 724-430-1289 or email lblosser@fayettepa.org.
Lohr said they hoped to add five to 10 extra phone lines in the office by Wednesday evening to handle the call volume, and to have a phone bank for the SURE issues.
When contacted, the election bureau will electronically cancel the original ballot that was to be mailed, and reissue a replacement ballot.
Some voter questions can be answered by visiting www.votespa.com, including registration status and where to vote.
Recently, the state voting system sent out duplicate emails to voters in Greene County about ballots being mailed; however, county leaders advised voters ignore the duplicate emails.
