The Fayette County district attorney has filed a search warrant to look into the countywide issue with election ballots that couldn’t be scanned.
District Attorney Rich Bower confirmed that he secured a search warrant on Thursday for the Fayette County Election Bureau, but said he couldn’t go into the details of what authorities are looking for.
During Tuesday’s primary election, poll workers found that many Republican ballots and some Democrat ballots were printed without bar codes and were rejected by the voting machines.
On Wednesday, the election bureau started hand counting an estimated 6,000 ballots, bureau Director Larry Blosser said Friday. He said there was still not a timetable for completing the count.
“We’re working diligently to get it accomplished,” Blosser said.
Votes on ballots that could not be scanned are being manually entered into a touchscreen voting machine. That machine prints out a new, scannable ballot which is compared to the original ballot. The new ballot is then scanned so the votes can be counted.
Blosser said the staff at the election bureau has started with the ballots from high-volume precincts with many paper ballots.
He said the estimated 6,000 ballots that couldn’t be scanned are likely to include Democrat ballots as well, because judges of elections at some polling places decided to put all the ballots in a slot on the voting machine to be counted later.
He declined comment on the filing of the search warrant because of it being part of an investigation.
Along with the county district attorney, three state lawmakers are also seeking answers.
On Wednesday, state Reps. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, and Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis, and state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bullskin, filed a right-to-know request with the county, asking for records related to the testing of printed ballots and the testing of voting machines; financial records related to the printing of ballots; records indicating the approval of proofs of ballots to be printed; communications to or from the election bureau to judges of elections about procedures to manually count unscanned ballots and communications about report of ballot malfunctions.
As of Friday, the election bureau’s website still has only 73 of 77 precincts counted in Tuesday’s primary election.
