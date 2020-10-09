The Fayette County Election Bureau has scheduled training for judges and inspectors on new voting machines in preparation for the Nov. 3 general election.
Training will take place at the main building of the Joseph A. Hardy/Connellsville Airport, 988 Sky Drive, Lemont Furnace. Each two-hour training session is limited to six, three-person teams (one judge and two inspectors). Teams are asked to coordinate a mutually agreeable date/time to attend trainings together.
Call 724-430-1200, ext. 1607 or 1610, or email drhodes@fayettepa.org, to reserve a training time slot. If no one is available to answer the call, leave a message including name, telephone number and email.
Trainings run from Monday, Oct. 12 through Saturday, Oct. 17. Each day has two time slots available, one from 9 to 11 a.m., the second from 1 to 3 p.m.
