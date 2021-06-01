The end of counting ballots from Fayette County’s primary election is in sight — but the count won’t be completed by today as initially thought.
“There are some that still need to be scanned,” said Commissioner Dave Lohr, estimating completion of the process by Wednesday or Thursday.
While the approximately 5,500 Republican ballots filled out by voters without bar codes for the May 18 primary election have all been scanned, Lohr said there are also ballots that were physically damaged that are a part of the hand count.
On primary day, scanners in voting precincts rejected the ballots without bar codes, which were set aside to be hand counted later.
Those Republican ballots and about 500 Democrat ballots have been part of the hand counting effort by the Fayette County Election Bureau that started the day after the election.
The county has pulled workers from various offices in the courthouse to assist the elections staff as they work in 10 teams of two people to go through each ballot without a bar code and punch the voter’s choices into an electronic ADA voting machine. That machine produced a new ballot that was able to be scanned, and the votes counted.
A similar method is being used for those ballots that were damaged and could not be scanned.
Lohr stressed the count will be done and done right.
“Everybody is pitching in, and they’re doing a wonderful job with what was handed to them,” Lohr said. “They’re getting the counting done, and it’s very accurate.”
As of Friday, a total of 23,203 ballots have been cast with 76 of 77 precincts reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.